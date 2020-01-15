January 15, 2020 | 7:54am

An individual who shared a video on-line of a missile putting a Ukrainian airliner in Iran has been arrested by the Revolutionary Guards, the elite unit that took duty for the aircraft’s downing, in keeping with experiences.

The outcomes of the investigation might be launched publicly, the semi-official Fars information company reported with out offering further particulars, in keeping with Reuters.

All 176 individuals aboard Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 have been killed when the Boeing 737 was mistakenly shot down minutes after takeoff from Tehran en path to Kyiv.

The shootdown got here simply hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two bases housing US troops in response to Trump’s order to kill Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran at first vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the aircraft’s engine malfunctioned, however later took duty within the face of mounting proof.

It was not instantly clear which video the detained individual printed.

On Tuesday, The New York Instances reported that it had verified safety footage that confirmed two missiles hitting the aircraft. The primary disabled the jet’s transponder earlier than the second missile struck.

The footage was captured by a digicam on a constructing 4 miles away from an Iranian navy web site. The video was uploaded to YouTube by an Iranian person about 2 a.m. Tuesday, in keeping with The Instances.

The wreckage of the Ukrainian aircraft that crashed in Iran on January eight, 2020. AP

A number of different arrests have been made in reference to the catastrophe, Iran’s judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili stated, although no particulars have been launched about what number of or on what prices.