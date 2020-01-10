Iran Aviation Chief Says He’s “Certain” Ukraine Plane Not Hit By Missile

The aircraft, a US-made Boeing 737, went down minutes after takeoff from Tehran. (File)

Tehran:

Iran’s civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh mentioned Friday he was “certain” a Ukrainian airliner which crashed exterior Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.

“One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile,” Abedzadeh instructed a information convention in Tehran after Britain and Canada each mentioned intelligence sources advised a catastrophic error by Iranian air defence batteries had downed the plane.

“The information in the black boxes … is crucial for the aviation organisation to make a statement,” Abedzadeh mentioned, including that they have been intact and underneath examination.

Dismissing allegations towards Iran, he mentioned that “any remarks made before the data is extracted … is not an expert opinion.”

The statements from Britain and Canada got here as video footage emerged that appeared to indicate the second the airliner was hit.

The footage, which The New York Instances mentioned it had verified, exhibits a fast-moving object rising to an angle into the sky earlier than a flash is seen, which dims after which continues transferring ahead. A number of seconds later an explosion is heard.

“We have seen some videos. We confirm that the airplane was on fire for 60 to 70 seconds,” Abedzadeh mentioned.

However “that it was hit by something cannot be scientifically correct,” he added.

