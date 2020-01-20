Iran-backed Houthi rebels slaughter 116 Yemeni troops in weekend missile strike on barracks mosque

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Iran-backed Houthi rebels slaughtered 116 Yemeni troops in a missile strike on a barracks mosque throughout Saturday night prayers.

In one of many bloodiest assaults because the starting of the civil struggle, ballistic missiles ripped by way of the holy constructing at a army coaching camp within the central province of Marib.

Officers from the Saudi-backed Yemeni army introduced as we speak the demise toll had risen to 116 with greater than 60 different males wounded, it’s anticipated to rise additional.

Yesterday a loud loud explosion was reported over the Saudi border metropolis of Najran after one other alleged Houthi missile was intercepted by Saudi air defences.

The Iran-backed rebels have carried out a current spate of barrages on the Saudi-backed troops east of Houthi’s stronghold at Sanaa, the biggest metropolis in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s international ministry as we speak mentioned of Saturday’s assault that ‘such heinous, terrorist crimes intentionally undermine the trail to a political answer’ within the Yemeni battle, in accordance the dominion’s official information company.

The assault ‘displays this terrorist militia’s disregard for sacred locations and… for Yemeni blood’.

The United Arab Emirates additionally condemned the ‘felony’ assault, saying that it ‘rejects all types of violence that concentrate on safety and stability’.

The demise toll elevated to 116 and is predicted to rise, army and medical sources instructed AFP on Monday.

In current months, Saudi Arabia began back-channel negotiations with the Houthis within the neighbouring nation of Oman, after the rebels claimed an assault on Saudi oil infrastructure that threatened world oil provides. The USA blamed the assault on Iran, which denied involvement.

Yemen’s civil struggle erupted in 2014 when the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels seized Sanaa, and far of the nation’s north, ousting the internationally recognised authorities of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The Saudi-led coalition launched its marketing campaign in 2015 to drive out the Houthis and restore the federal government of Hadi, now exiled in Saudi Arabia.

The grinding struggle within the Arab world’s poorest nation has killed greater than 10,000 folks, displaced over three million and pushed the nation to the brink of famine.

Each side in Yemen’s struggle have been accused of struggle crimes and rampant human rights abuses.

Saudi-led coalition air strikes and insurgent shelling have drawn widespread worldwide criticism for killing civilians and hitting non-military targets.