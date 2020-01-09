January 9, 2020 | 12:07pm

Rescue groups work amidst particles after a Ukrainian aircraft carrying 176 passengers crashed close to Imam Khomeini airport within the Iranian capital Tehran. Getty Photos

An anti-aircraft missile is believed to have shot down the Ukrainian aircraft that crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 individuals aboard, in keeping with experiences.

The Boeing 737-800 is believed to have been struck by a Russian-built Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile, identified to NATO as Gauntlet, US officers advised Newsweek.

The incident was doubtless an accident, two Pentagon officers advised Newsweek.

CBS Information additionally reported that US officers are assured that Iran shot down the aircraft.

Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 crashed minutes after takeoff and hours after Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles on two navy bases in Iraq housing US forces.

Iran’s anti-aircraft programs have been doubtless lively following the nation’s missile assault, which got here in response to the US drone-strike killing of Revolutionary Guard Quds Power commander Qassem Soleimani, sources advised Newsweek.

US Central Command declined to touch upon the matter when contacted by Newsweek.

Photos that circulated Wednesday appeared to point out fragments of a Tor M-1 missile stated to have been present in a suburb of Tehran.

Ukraine Safety Council Secretary Oleksiy Danylov stated Thursday that contact with a Tor M-1 system was among the many attainable causes for the aircraft’s crash.