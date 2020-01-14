Iran bulldozes grave of pastor executed by regime in 1990 for converting from Islam to Christianity 

By Ross Ibbetson and James Gant For Mailonline

Printed: 13:25 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:25 EST, 14 January 2020

Rev Hossein Soodmand was arrested and tortured earlier than being hanged after a sharia courtroom convicted him of apostasy

Iran has bulldozed over the grave of a pastor who was executed by the regime in 1990 for leaving Islam for Christianity.

Rev Hossein Soodmand, who transformed earlier than the 1979 Islamic Revolution, was arrested and tortured earlier than being hanged after a sharia courtroom convicted him of apostasy.

The final individual ever to be executed for the crime of abandoning one’s faith, Rev Soodmand was buried in ‘cursed floor’ within the metropolis of Mashhad.

In early December his unmarked grave, over which his household might solely lay a easy slab of stone, was bulldozed.

His daughter Rashin Soodmand instructed Article 18, a bunch which promotes spiritual liberty in Iran: ‘For years we needed to journey to this distant place to go to his unmarked grave, and we weren’t even allowed to assemble a headstone bearing his identify.

‘And now they wish to fully take away the one signal of him left for us. We are going to take our attraction to any related nationwide or worldwide establishment about this disrespect and cruelty.’

A spokesman for Article 18 instructed Fox Information the choice to desecrate Rev Soodmand’s grave would have been made by officers.

‘The Iranian authorities actually made the decision,’ he instructed the broadcaster, ‘We don’t know who precisely – maybe the native mayor – however our understanding is they’re increasing the cemetery and promoting off plots to rich households who can afford them.’

Rev Soodmand grew up on the outskirts of Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest metropolis, in a middle-class, pretty spiritual household.

As a youth he and his mates would spend afternoons teasing Christians, telling them they had been ‘unclean’ and hurling stones at them.

On one event when he was seven he threw one which smashed a girl’s water bucket, earlier than fleeing, tripping over and hurting his knee.

He anticipated the Christian girl to punish him, however she helped him up, cleaned his wound and gave him some sweets.

In early December his unmarked grave (pictured), over which his household might solely lay a easy slab of stone, was bulldozed

In keeping with one obituary of Rev Soodmand, he by no means forgot the act of kindness and it was the seeds of what turned him to Christianity.

It continued to germinate when he joined Ahvaz for army service, the place he was as soon as taken to hospital the place an Armenian Christian noticed him and left him a cross.

Rev Soodmand reportedly stated that evening Jesus was in his dream, the place he was given one thing to eat and wakened feeling higher and left the hospital.

However the pastor instructed his household of his resolution to show to Christianity and was requested to depart.

After transferring to Tehran, he turned a avenue vendor and lived with Christians, whereas devoting himself to learning the Bible.

He turned the highest scholar at Bible courses, happening to promote books for the Bible Society throughout the nation.

Rev Soodmand married a blind girl he taken care of known as Mahtab Noorvash in 1970 they usually lived in Isfahan.

He joined the Assemblies of God and have become an assistant pastor, earlier than taking up as pastor in 1977.

The pastor moved his household – with two youngsters – to Mashad and he was ordained in 1988.

However his church was compelled to shut beneath a cloud of persecution and he was arrested by spiritual police and tortured.

Hossein continued to work when he was freed, so was re-arrested in 1990 and put in solitary confinement earlier than he was later executed.