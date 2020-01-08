Iran DELIBERATELY failed to hit US military targets for fear of escalating conflict

Iran has launched what it promised could be a ‘crushing revenge’ strike in opposition to the US over the dying of Basic Soleimani – however succeeded solely in damaging two airbases in neighboring Iraq.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired 22 ballistic missiles on the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and Erbil Worldwide airport within the north within the early hours of Wednesday, however did not kill a single US or Iraqi solider.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, talking on Iranian TV shortly after the missiles have been launched, described the strikes as ‘a slap’ and mentioned they ‘will not be ample (for revenge)’ whereas vowing additional motion to kick US troops out of the area.

However overseas minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mentioned the assault was now ‘concluded’, praising Iran’s ‘proportionate’ response and including: ‘We don’t search escalation or warfare.’

President Donald Trump is predicted to make his personal assertion on the assaults at 11am Wednesday EST, however tweeted late Tuesday to say ‘to date so good’ and ‘all is nicely ‘as American forces assessed the harm.

Iranian tv had tried to say that 80 ‘American terrorists’ have been killed, however that determine was rapidly rubbished by Iraqi and US officers.

Pictures confirmed a number of missiles had both did not explode on influence or else missed their targets. The stays of 1 was discovered close to the city of Duhok, some 70 miles from Erbil air base, which was the meant goal.

Iran has fired 22 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops in a revenge assault for the U.S. drone strike that killed prime Iranian basic Qassem Soleimani

The Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq that was visited by Donald Trump in December 2018 and the Erbil base in Iraqi Kurdistan have been each struck by the missiles on Tuesday at about 5.20pm EST (1.20am native time)

It’s thought Iran used Fatteh-110 and Qaim-1 ballistic missiles through the assault, which didn’t kill any US or Iraqi troops (pictured, one of many missiles is launched in Iran)

Whereas the assault marks a big escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, it falls far wanting direct assaults on US commanders that had been feared

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left) mentioned the assault it’s ‘not sufficient’ for revenge in opposition to the US, earlier than Iraqi militia commander Qais al-Khazali (proper) vowed to precise his personal revenge for the killing of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Iraqi safety forces clear away items of shrapnel from the Ain al-Asad airbase after it was struck by ballistic missiles fired by Iran as a part of operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’

Preliminary reviews point out not less than 15 missiles have been fired at two American bases in Iraq, although officers mentioned early warning techniques sounded alarms on the Ain al-Asad base (pictured) permitting troops to scramble for canopy

A person holds shrapnel from a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, in northern Iraq 70 miles from Erbil, following Iranian missile strikes

Wreckage of a missile that was fired at Ain al-Asad army base in western Iraq however did not explode on influence

US officers mentioned early warning techniques sounded alarms on the Ain al-Asad base, permitting troops to scramble for canopy

Iraq mentioned 17 missiles have been fired on the Ain al-Asad base, two of which didn’t explode (pictured, unexploded wreckage)

In an try and talk-up the influence of the strikes, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani mentioned they present ‘we do not retreat within the face of America.’

‘If America has dedicated against the law… it ought to know that it’s going to obtain a decisive response,’ Rouhani mentioned in a televised deal with. ‘If they’re clever, they will not take another motion at this juncture.’

It’s thought Iran gave superior warning of the strikes, after Iraq, Finland and Lithuania – which all had troops stationed on the bases which have been focused – all mentioned they have been knowledgeable prematurely.

America mentioned that ‘early warning techniques’ detected the missile launches and sirens have been sounded on the Asad base, permitting troopers to hunt shelter. It’s not clear whether or not they have been additionally knowledgeable by Iran.

Distinguished analysts instructed Iran might have intentionally pulled its punches as a result of they’re scared of the ‘disproportionate’ response threatened by Trump if US personnel have been killed.

‘With the assaults, Tehran signalled its capability and readiness to reply to US assaults, thus saving face, and but they’ve been nicely focused to keep away from fatalities and thus keep away from upsetting Trump’s response,’ mentioned Annalisa Perteghella of the Institute for Worldwide Political Research in Milan.

President Donald Trump says ‘all is nicely’ and ‘to date so good’ because the harm and casualties proceed to be assessed after Iran fired greater than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops

Iran’s overseas minister Javad Zarif referred to as the assaults ‘self-defense’ however mentioned they did ‘not search escalation’ however would defend itself in opposition to additional aggression

Hours after the launch, a Ukrainian Airways Boeing 737 caught hearth crashed close to Tehran killing all 177 passengers and crew – together with 63 Canadian and three Britons – amid fears it might have been caught up within the assault.

The Ukrainian embassy in Tehran initially acknowledged that the crash had been brought on by an engine failure reasonably than terrorism or a missile assault, however later deleted that declare.

Iran has blamed technical failure and an engine hearth for the crash, after earlier saying the pilot had misplaced management throughout an engine hearth.

If it emerges that Iran did shoot down the airplane – both by chance or on objective – then it’s more likely to immediate a worldwide response that can escalate tensions within the area even additional.

Ukraine’s overseas ministry mentioned of these killed, 82 have been Iranian, 63 Canadian, 11 Ukrainian, three British, with the rest hailing from Sweden, Afghanistan, and Germany.

Saeed Tahmasebi a newlywed from London who had flown to Tehran for a second wedding ceremony ceremony with bride Niloofar Ebrahim after making an attempt the knot within the UK capital, was amongst these killed.

Additionally killed was dry cleansing boss Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, from Brighton, and Sam Zokaei, a BP engineer who additionally lived in London.

Worldwide airways have begun rerouting flights away from Iranian and Iraqi airspace amid fears they could possibly be by chance focused by missiles.

One British Airways flight, BA134, was noticed performing an abrupt U-turn and flying off throughout Saudi Arabia as a substitute of taking its anticipated route throughout Iraqi airspace.

The timing of the Iranian strikes – round 1.20am native time – occurred concurrently the US drone strike which killed Soleimani.

Following the strikes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned any additional strikes by America could be met with contemporary assaults, and that any allied international locations used as a base for such strikes would themselves develop into targets.

The Iraqi army mentioned 22 missiles have been fired in complete – 17 on the Asad base, two of which didn’t explode, and 5 extra that struck Erbil Worldwide Airport. US officers put the overall barely decrease at 15 – ten of which hit Asad, one which hit Erbil, 4 which failed in flight.

Iran mentioned it had used Fatteh-110 ballistic missiles for the assault, although analysts mentioned pictures of wreckage close to the Aasd base additionally seems to indicate Qaim-1 ballistic missiles have been used.

The Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq – visited by Trump in December 2018 – and Erbil base in Iraqi Kurdistan have been struck by the missiles round 5.20pm EST Tuesday in an operation dubbed ‘Martyr Soleimani’ by Iran.

The Pentagon says the missiles have been ‘clearly launched from Iran’ to focus on U.S. army and coalition forces in Iraq. A US official mentioned there have been no instant reviews of American casualties, although buildings have been nonetheless being searched. Iraqi officers say there have been no casualties amongst their forces both.

There are nonetheless fears for US forces within the area after Qais al-Khazali, a commander of Iran-backed Widespread Mobilization Forces in Iraq, vowed to precise revenge for the killing of deputy-leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

‘The primary Iranian response to the assassination of the martyr chief Soleimani befell,’ he tweeted. ‘Now could be the time for the preliminary Iraqi response to the assassination of the martyr chief Muhandis.

‘And since the Iraqis are courageous and zealous, their response is not going to be lower than the dimensions of the Iranian response, and this can be a promise.’

Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mentioned Iran had delivered a ‘slap within the face’ to American forces however added that missile strikes are ‘not sufficient’ and referred to as for the US to be ‘uprooted’ from the area

The Ayatollah spoke in a televised deal with early Wednesday throughout which he praised a ‘measured’ strike in opposition to the US, which he mentioned embodied the spirit of slain basic Soleimani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani mentioned the assault exhibits ‘we do not retreat within the face of America’, whereas additionally urging Washington to not escalate tensions additional

The Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and the Erbil base in Iraqi Kurdistan have been each struck by the missiles on Tuesday at about 5.30pm (EST)

President Trump and First Woman Melania visited the al-Asad airbase in western Iraq in December 2018. The airbase was focused by Iran on Tuesday in a missile assault

Protection Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been noticed arriving on the White Home quickly after information of the strikes broke

Iraqi safety forces and residents collect to examine the location the place missiles fired by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps landed exterior the Ain al-Asad airbase

Items of shrapnel are seen close to the Ain al-Asad airbase after a missile strike by Iran

Members of Peshmerga fighters stand guard in heart of Erbil within the aftermath of Iran’s launch of quite a lot of missiles at bases in Iraq

Members of Kurdistan’s regional authorities attend a gathering to debate safety after Iranian missiles focused Erbil Worldwide Airport early Wednesday

Britain, Australia, France, Poland, Denmark and Finland have confirmed that none of their troops stationed in Iraq have been harm within the assault, whereas calling for an finish to hostilities and a return to talks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned what he referred to as Iran’s ‘reckless and harmful’ missile assaults on bases in Iraq utilized by U.S. troops, and he referred to as for ‘pressing de-escalation’ by Tehran and Washington.

China and Russia, each key Iranian allies, additionally warned in opposition to escalating strikes with Vladimir Dzhabarov, lawmaker with Russia’s higher home of parliament, warning the battle might simply result in a nuclear warfare.

In a shock transfer Barham Saleh Iraq’s president, condemned the assaults, calling them a violation of sovereignty.

The Syrian authorities, one other key ally of Iran, has expressed full solidarity with Iran, saying Tehran has the appropriate to defend itself ‘within the face of American threats and assaults.’

The overseas ministry mentioned in an announcement Wednesday that Syria holds the ‘American regime answerable for all of the repercussions attributable to its reckless coverage and conceited mentality.’

In the meantime Turkey, which is a NATO member but in addition has ties to Iran in Syria, mentioned its overseas minister will go to Iraq on Thursday as a part of diplomatic efforts to ‘alleviate the escalated rigidity’ within the area.

European Fee President Ursula von der Leyen vowed the EU will ‘spare no effort’ in making an attempt to avoid wasting the nuclear deal that Iran signed with President Obama and was ripped up by Trump, sparking the present tensions.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which controls the nation’s missile program, confirmed that they fired the rockets in retaliation for final week’s killing of Iranian basic Qassem Soleimani.

They reported the operation’s title was ‘Martyr Soleimani’ and it befell simply hours after the slain basic’s funeral.

The rockets used within the assault, in keeping with Iranian TV, have been Fatteh-110 ballistic missiles, which have a spread of 186 miles or 300km.

The Iranian air power has since deployed a number of fighter jets to patrol it airspace, in keeping with reviews – as Iran warned the U.S. and its allies within the area to not retaliate.

The Pentagon mentioned it was nonetheless working to evaluate the harm.

Iranian missiles that blitzed Iraqi airbases can ship a precision-guided 500lb warhead over a spread of greater than 180 miles Two forms of ballistic missiles have been reportedly used to hit U.S. Navy bases in Ain al-Asad in western Iraq and in addition round Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. Nearly all of these used are believed to be the Fateh-110, which might journey 180 miles or 300km and have a payload of round 500lb. Stories additionally recommend the Qiam-1 was additionally used, a brief vary ballistic missile produced by Iran which might journey 500 miles and carry 750lb warheads. The Fateh-110 is an Iranian-designed, short-range, surface-to-surface ballistic missile that may be launched from any location. Whereas the Qiam-1 was particularly constructed to focus on U.S. bases within the Center East, which have ‘encircled Iran’, in keeping with Iranian sources. When it was launched the Fateh-110 was described by Iranian defence minister Brigadier Basic Amir Hatami as ‘100-percent domestically made – agile, stealth, tactical (and) precision-guided’. Each missiles are reported to have been fired from Tabriz and Kermanshah provinces in Iran.

‘In current days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Division of Protection has taken all acceptable measures to safeguard our personnel and companions. These bases have been on excessive alert attributable to indications that the Iranian regime deliberate to assault our forces,’ an announcement from the Pentagon learn.

‘It’s clear that these missiles have been launched from Iran and focused not less than two Iraqi army bases internet hosting U.S. army and coalition personnel at al-Assad and Irbil. We’re engaged on preliminary battle harm assessments.

‘As we consider the state of affairs and our response, we are going to take all obligatory measures to guard and defend U.S. personnel, companions, and allies within the area.’

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a department of the Iranian Armed Forces, reportedly mentioned Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Khamenei was personally within the management heart coordinating the assaults.

Additionally they warned U.S. allies within the Center East that they’d face retaliation if America strikes again in opposition to any Iranian targets from their bases.

‘We’re warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist military, that any territory that’s the start line of aggressive acts in opposition to Iran will likely be focused,’ they mentioned. It additionally threatened Israel.

Protection Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been noticed arriving on the White Home quickly after information of the strikes broke.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham mentioned on Tuesday evening that the missile strikes have been an ‘act of warfare’ and mentioned Trump had all the ability he wanted to behave.

‘That is an act of warfare by any cheap definition,’ Graham informed Fox Information’ Sean Hannity. ‘The President has all of the authority he wants beneath Article II to reply.’

Folks stand close to the wreckage after a Ukrainian airplane carrying 177 passengers crashed close to Imam Khomeini airport

Rescue employees in protecting fits collect up the our bodies of passengers who have been killed within the Boeing 737 crash in Iran in the present day

An aerial view of the crash web site the place rescuers searched the particles this morning with the reason for the crash nonetheless unclear

Newlywed Saeed Tahmasebi Khademsadi, 35, pictured along with his spouse Niloofar Ebrahim, was an engineer at development agency Laing O’Rourke

Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, 40 (left), was recognized as one of many British victims of the Ukrainian Airways catastrophe, whereas BP engineer Sam Zokaei (proper) was named as one other

The Ukrainian pilots and crew of the airplane which crashed are captured in a picture thought to have been taken in Tehran shortly earlier than their doomed flight

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that the U.S., in addition to the remainder of the world, ‘can not afford warfare’.

‘Intently monitoring the state of affairs following bombings focusing on U.S. troops in Iraq. We should guarantee the protection of our servicemembers, together with ending unnecessary provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran stop its violence. America & world can not afford warfare,’ she tweeted.

After the strikes, Saeed Jalili – a former Iranian nuclear negotiator and overseas minister – posted an image of the Islamic Republic’s flag on Twitter, showing to imitate Trump who posted an American flag following the killing of Soleimani and others within the drone strike in Baghdad.

Ain al-Asad air base was first utilized by American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, and later noticed American troops stationed there amid the combat in opposition to the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. It homes about 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces.

About 70 Norwegian troops additionally have been on the air base however no accidents have been reported, Brynjar Stordal, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Armed Forces mentioned.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration mentioned on Tuesday it could ban U.S. carriers from working within the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after the missile assault on U.S.-led forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned america ought to anticipate retaliation from Iran over the killing in Iraq of Soleimani.

‘I feel we must always count on that they may retaliate in a roundabout way, form or kind,’ Esper informed a information briefing on the Pentagon, including that such retaliation could possibly be via Iran-backed proxy teams exterior of Iran or ‘by their very own hand.’

‘We’re ready for any contingency. After which we are going to reply appropriately to no matter they do.’

Trump had additionally earlier informed reporters in regards to the prospect of an Iranian assault: ‘We’re completely ready.’

‘They will be struggling the implications and really strongly,’ he mentioned from the Oval Workplace throughout a gathering with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In the meantime, early reviews of an assault on the al-Taji army base, simply exterior Baghdad, was later reported as a drill.

Native reviews initially instructed that 5 rockets had struck the bottom after ‘shelter in place’ sirens have been heard ringing out across the compound.

Sirens have been additionally heard blaring out contained in the U.S. consulate in Erbil, which was one of many bases struck within the missile assault.

Muslim worshippers maintain a candlelight vigil in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, to honour Iran’s slain basic Soleimani

Shia Muslims prayed in help of Soleimani in Pakistan as Iran launched what it mentioned have been revenge strikes on the US

Iran mentioned the assault, dubbed Operation Martyr Soleimani, was launched hours after the funeral service for Basic Qassem Soleimani (pictured) – who was killed in a US drone strike – had completed

Mourners attend funeral and burial of Basic Soleimani in his hometown in Kerman early Wednesday morning

Folks decrease the coffin of Qassem Soleimani into his grave within the metropolis of Kerman, central Iran

Mourners rush to put their fingers on the coffin of Basic Soleimani earlier than it’s lowered right into a grave within the cit of Kerman

Was the Ukrainian jet introduced down by an Iranian missile – or have been the 176 individuals on board killed by a mechanical failure? Listed here are the 5 key theories Idea one: Mechanical failure or pilot error Iranian authorities have mentioned that preliminary investigations level to both an engine failure – or a catastrophic pilot error. The three-year-old Boeing 737 jet got here down simply three minutes after take-off from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport. Iranian officers mentioned the pilot had misplaced management of the Boeing jet after a hearth struck one of many airplane’s engines, however mentioned the crew had not reported an emergency and didn’t say what brought about the fireplace. Footage of the crash seems to indicate the airplane streaking downwards with a small blaze on the wing, close to its jet engines (pictured above on the bottom). However critics have questioned the Iranian account, calling it the ‘quickest investigation in aviation historical past’ – and mentioned the Boeing 737 has a largely excellent security file with no current historical past of an engine failure of this sort. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has instructed prosecutors to open felony proceedings – a transparent sign that he’s uncertain about Iran’s model of occasions. His Authorities additionally revealed the airplane was inspected simply two days in the past. Idea two: By accident hit by an Iranian missile The airplane got here down shortly after Iran launched its missile assaults Iraq with tens of ballistic weapons fired from the rogue state. Images of the downed Ukrainian airways jet present that the fuselage seems to be peppered with shrapnel harm. Specialists have mentioned that an engine hearth or pilot error doesn’t clarify these holes (pictured). Ilya Kusa, a Ukrainian worldwide affairs professional, mentioned amid the US-Iranian tensions and mentioned: ‘It’s troublesome to not join the airplane crash with the US-Iran confrontation. The state of affairs could be very troublesome. One should perceive that this occurred shortly after Iran’s missile assaults on US army amenities’. Simply hours earlier than the crash, the US Federal Aviation Administration had banned US airways from flying over Iran, Iraq and the waters of the Persian Gulf because of the Center East disaster. This was attributable to the potential of missiles flying in direction of Iraq – and airways are nonetheless skirting the area as they head to and from Asia. Idea three: Jet was intentionally introduced down by a missile Video footage tweeted by the BBC’s Iran correspondent, Ali Hashem, appeared to indicate the airplane already burning within the sky earlier than it crashed in a large explosion. It sparked hypothesis that the jet might have been shot down by chance by nervous Iranian air defence troopers, hours after Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles at US bases in retaliation for the killing of basic Qassem Soleimani. However there’s a main query mark over whether or not Iran would shoot down a airplane with so lots of its personal residents on board. Most of the world’s main airways have stopped flying via and even close to Iranian airspace as they cross the globe amid security fears after US/Iran tensions boiled over prior to now week. Iran is a key ally of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which grabbed Crimea from Ukraine and has been concerned in an on-off battle with its neighbour since 2014. Russia has denied capturing down the ill-fated MH17 jet 5 years in the past – however specialists say in any other case with three Russians arrested over the catastrophe. Idea 4: An unintentional drone strike Specialists have speculated that the Ukrainian plane might have collided with a army drone earlier than crashing. The drone might have smashed into the engine – or been sucked in – with the pilot unsighted as a result of it was after darkish. This might trigger an explosion and the fireplace seen because the airplane hit the bottom (pictured). Specialists mentioned Iranian have been within the air on the time – in case the US determined to combat again – and never all the time picked up by radar. Russian army pilot Vladimir Popov mentioned: ‘It might have been an unmanned reconnaissance plane, that are small in dimension and poorly seen on radars. A airplane in a collision might get important harm and even catch hearth within the air.’ Idea 5: Sabotage or a terror assault Aviation specialists have urged investigators to rule out whether or not the airplane was introduced down by terrorists or as an act of sabotage. They are saying that whereas a flaming engine is very uncommon, the sudden lack of information communications from the airplane is much more so. This could possibly be brought on by a bomb, that blew up after the 737 took to the air, wrecking its techniques. An digital jammer weapon that knocked out the airplane’s controls might additionally clarify it. British professional Julian Bray mentioned it ‘could possibly be an altitude triggered gadget set to detonate throughout take off. Uncommon that engine seen to be on hearth earlier than crash, factors to catastrophic incident’ or being ‘intentionally introduced down’. He added that based mostly on the footage pilot error seems to be ‘unlikely’. Specialists have mentioned that if the black field isn’t recovered by Iranian safety officers (pictured) from the wreckage it might level to it being a deliberate act. After the crash the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran reported that the crash had been brought on by an engine failure reasonably than terrorism – however this was later deleted on social media.

The strikes by Iran have been a significant escalation of tensions which were rising steadily throughout the Mideast following months of threats and assaults after Trump’s determination to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear take care of world powers.

Soleimani’s killing and Iran’s missile strikes additionally marked the primary time lately that Washington and Tehran have attacked one another immediately reasonably than via proxies within the area.

After the strikes, Saeed Jalili – a former Iranian nuclear negotiator – posted an image of the Islamic Republic’s flag on Twitter, showing to imitate Trump who posted an American flag following the killing of Soleimani and others within the drone strike in Baghdad

It raised the possibilities of open battle erupting between the 2 nations, which have been foes because the days instantly following Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The revenge assault got here a mere few hours after crowds in Iran mourned Soleimani and because the U.S. continued to bolster its personal positions within the area and warned of an unspecified menace to delivery from Iran within the area’s waterways, essential routes for international power provides.

U.S. embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe issued safety alerts for People. The U.S. Air Drive launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah on Monday, simply days after Trump threatened to hit 52 websites in Iran.

In the meantime a stampede broke out Tuesday at Soleimani’s funeral in his hometown of Kerman and not less than 56 individuals have been killed and greater than 200 have been injured as hundreds thronged the procession, Iranian information reviews mentioned.

There was no details about what set off the crush within the packed streets. On-line movies confirmed solely its aftermath: individuals mendacity apparently lifeless, their faces lined by clothes, emergency crews performing CPR on the fallen and onlookers wailing and crying out to God.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over a million individuals within the Iranian capital, crowding each most important avenues and aspect streets.

Hossein Salami, Soleimani’s successor as chief of the Revolutionary Guard, addressed a crowd of supporters gathered on the coffin in a central sq. in Kernan.

He vowed to avenge Soleimani, saying: ‘We inform our enemies that we’ll retaliate but when they take one other motion we are going to set ablaze the locations that they like and are keen about’.

The al-Asad base for American and coalition troops (pictured above in December) was struck by missiles ‘clearly launched from Iran’, U.S. officers say