Iran Denies Canada, UK Claims Saying Its Missiles Shot Down Ukraine Plane

Ottawa, Canada:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned Thursday “multiple” intelligence sources point out that Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 on board, together with 63 Canadians.

Trudeau’s feedback got here as photos posted on social media more and more pointed to a catastrophic mistake by Tehran’s air protection batteries bringing the down Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 in flames Wednesday.

Citing data from allies in addition to Canada’s personal intelligence, the prime minister mentioned the aircraft appeared to have been hit by an Iranian surface-to-air (SAM) missile.

“We know this may have been unintentional. Canadians have questions, and they deserve answers,” Trudeau advised reporters.

The prime minister was backed by different Western leaders, together with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who mentioned mounting proof supported a missile strike, which “may well have been unintentional.”

US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington officers believed the Kiev-bound Boeing 737 was struck by a number of Iranian missiles earlier than it ditched and exploded exterior Tehran.

Flight PS752 went down simply minutes after takeoff from Tehran airport at midnight early Wednesday, with no radio message from the pilot to point misery, in response to the Iranian Civil Aviation Group.

It was carrying 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

The catastrophe unfolded amid worries of a potential conflict between the US and Iran, simply hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at American navy targets in Iraq in retaliation for the January three US drone strike in Baghdad that killed a prime Iranian common.

The Iranian authorities mentioned the missile strike state of affairs made “no sense,” nevertheless, arguing that a number of inner and worldwide flights had been sharing roughly the identical airspace.

Tehran later requested Ottawa to share its data with Iranian investigators.

‘Canadians Need Solutions’

Trudeau mentioned Canada was working with allies to make sure a reputable probe takes place.

“The families of the victims want answers, Canadians want answers, I want answers,” he mentioned.

“That means closure, transparency, accountability, and justice. This government will not rest until we get that.”

Johnson known as Thursday for a full, clear investigation.

“It is vital that there should be an immediate and respectful repatriation of those who’ve lost their lives to allow their families to grieve properly,” the British chief mentioned.

“The UK continues to call on all sides urgently to deescalate to reduce tensions in the region.”

‘I Have My Suspicions’

Trump wouldn’t straight affirm what US intelligence was saying privately.

“I have my suspicions,” Trump mentioned. “It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood and somebody could have made a mistake.”

“Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don’t think that’s even a question,” he mentioned, including that “something very terrible happened.”

However unnamed officers advised US media satellite tv for pc, radar and digital information indicated Tehran’s air protection items downed the plane.

ABC Information reported that an unnamed official mentioned it was “highly likely” the aircraft was introduced down by two SAMs.

Black Bins

Ukraine known as for United Nations assist for a broad investigation, and despatched 45 crash investigators to Tehran to participate within the inquiry led by Iranian authorities.

Investigators are pursuing a number of prospects, together with engine failure, a missile strike or an act of terror.

“If any country has information that can help conduct a transparent and objective investigation into the tragedy, we are ready to receive it and cooperate in further verification,” the Ukraine presidency mentioned in an English-language assertion.

Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s civil aviation group and deputy transport minister, mentioned Iran and Ukraine had been “downloading information” from the plane’s black bins retrieved from the crash website.

“But if more specialized work is required to extract and analyze the data, we can do it in France or another country,” he mentioned.

Analysts had been inspecting images posted on-line of the wreckage and a personal video apparently taken of the flight when it was struck for proof that it was downed by a missile.

The New York Instances mentioned it had verified the video displaying a small explosion apparently when a missile struck the plane.

“I think this has a very good possibility of being accurate,” John Goglia, a former US aviation security skilled on the Nationwide Transportation Security Board, mentioned of the missile principle.

“Airplanes that have just taken off and have made a climb to 8,000 feet, that’s entering the safest period of time in the flight. So even an engine failure at that altitude should not cause the type of event we’ve just observed,” he advised AFP.

The Ukrainian airline crash introduced again recollections of one other tragedy involving a US navy error.

In 1988, an Iran Air flight was shot down over the Gulf by a surface-to-air missile fired from the US warship USS Vincennes.

All 290 individuals aboard, most of them Iranians, had been killed, sparking outrage throughout the nation.

The US Navy had mistaken the plane for an Iranian fighter jet.

