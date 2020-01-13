Iran Denies “Cover-Up” Over Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

The Ukrainian airline crash killed all 176 onboard the flight (File)

Tehran:

Iran’s authorities on Monday denied a “cover-up” after it took days for the armed forces to confess a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by mistake final week.

“In these sorrowful days, many criticisms were directed at relevant officials and authorities… some officials were even accused of lying and a cover-up but, in all honesty, that was not the case,” spokesman Ali Rabiei stated in remarks aired on state tv.

