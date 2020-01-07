Iran has designatedall US forces “terrorists”for killing normal Qasem Soleimani

Tehran:

Iran’s parliament handed a invoice on Tuesday designating all US forces “terrorists” over the killing of a high Iranian navy commander in a US strike final week.

Qasem Soleimani, the favored head of the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike outdoors Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)