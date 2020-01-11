January 11, 2020 | 6:21pm

Robert Macaire, left, and Iranian protesters demonstrating in opposition to the regime. Twitter; Getty Photos

Britain’s ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, was briefly detained Saturday because the nation faces worldwide condemnation over their downing of Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 earlier this week.

The information was first reported by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim information company.

“The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Britain’s International secretary Dominic Raab mentioned in an announcement.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards,” the assertion continued.

The missile strike on the aircraft, which killed 176 folks, together with 82 Iranian nationals, sparked protests in opposition to the Iranian regime. In a tweet, Tasnim accused Macaire of “organizing suspicious movements and protests in front of Amir Kabir University.” Additionally they mentioned the ambassador, who was launched, could be summoned Sunday to account for his actions.