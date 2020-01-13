January 13, 2020 | 9:43am

The spokesman for the Iranian overseas ministry hit again at President Trump for tweeting messages in Persian supporting protesters within the Islamic Republic, saying the postings “dishonor” the language.

“Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the #Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient #Persian_language,” S. A. Mousavi wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “By the way, are you actually ‘standing by’ millions of Iranians whose hero you just assassinated or ‘standing against’ them?!”

Trump posted two messages in Persian over the weekend after demonstrators took to the streets of Tehran and different cities throughout Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard on Saturday admitting downing a Ukrainian industrial airliner after days of denial.

All 176 folks on board died.

“The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday in each English and Persian. “There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.”

Because the anger and protests escalated and continued into Sunday, Trump tweeted a warning to the Iranian authorities.

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching,” Trump wrote as soon as once more in English and Persian. “Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

The downing of the Ukrainian jet got here simply hours after Iran fired greater than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases the place American service members are housed.

No US casualties had been reported.

The rocket barrage was in retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, a frontrunner of the Revolutionary Guard, in a US drone strike on Jan. three.

Trump imposed sanctions towards Iran following the assaults on the Iraqi bases.

They had been on prime of the sanctions he reimposed on Iran in 2018 after he withdrew the US from the nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers in 2015.