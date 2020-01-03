Iran General Was Planning “Action Threatening American Lives”: Pompeo

“We know it was imminent,” Mike Pompeo mentioned of Soleimani’s plot.

Washington:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned Friday that Iranian army commander Qasem Soleimani was planning imminent motion that threatened Americans when he was killed in a US strike.

Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ international operations arm, was killed by US forces in an air raid on Baghdad worldwide airport.

“He was actively plotting in the region to take actions — a big action, as he described it — that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk,” Pompeo advised CNN.

“We know it was imminent,” Pompeo mentioned of Soleimani’s plot, with out going into element in regards to the nature of the deliberate operation.

“This was an intelligence-based assessment that drove our decision-making process,” Pompeo added.

