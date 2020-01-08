Iran May Have Deliberately Avoided US Casualties In Iraq Strikes: Report

Tensions between US and Iran have heightened after Qasem Soleimani’s dying.

Washington:

Iran is believed to have intentionally prevented U.S. army casualties throughout retaliatory missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq, following the U.S. killing of an Iranian normal, in keeping with U.S. and European authorities sources acquainted with intelligence assessments.

The sources, talking on situation of anonymity, mentioned on Wednesday the Iranians have been thought to have focused the assaults to overlook U.S. forces to stop the disaster from escalating uncontrolled whereas nonetheless signaling Iranian resolve in response to the U.S. killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq final week.

A supply in Washington mentioned in a single day that early indications have been that there have been no U.S. casualties following the strikes on the al-Asad air base and one other facility in Erbil. Different U.S. officers declined remark.

Iran was believed to have tried to hit sure components of the bases to reduce casualties and particularly to keep away from U.S. fatalities, three sources mentioned. This evaluation included some intelligence from inside Iran confirming the character of the assault plan, they mentioned.

“They wanted to respond but almost certainly not to escalate,” one of many U.S. sources mentioned.

The White Home didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Iranian International Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mentioned Tehran took “proportionate measures” in self-defense and didn’t search warfare with america.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday, gave an preliminary response to the Iranian missile assaults, saying on Twitter: “All is well!”

