Iran Military Jet MiG-29 Crashes Near Dormant Volcano: State Media

The jet was a MiG-29 on a take a look at flight after being overhauled (Representational)

Tehran:

An Iranian navy fighter jet crashed on Wednesday close to a dormant volcano within the northwest of the nation, official media reported.

State information company IRNA stated the jet went down at 9:00 am (0530 GMT) close to Mount Sabalan, within the Lesser Caucasus vary, and was a MiG-29 on a take a look at flight after being overhauled.

Newbie video footage printed on the social media accounts of assorted media retailers in Iran appeared to point out smoke rising above snow-capped peaks.

Iranian officers say a navy airplane has crashed within the nation’s northwest. #Iran#PlaneCrashpic.twitter.com/B7TWR0Vmeo — Press TV (@PressTV) December 25, 2019

A search and rescue operation was launched for the airplane and its crew.

“Following the crash of a military plane in Ardabil (province), helicopter and rescue groups have been sent to the region,” Iran’s Crimson Crescent stated in an announcement on its web site.

Iran’s third-highest peak, Mount Sabalan, includes a crater that turns right into a lake at sure occasions of the yr.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)