Iran missile strike: 11 US troops injured in Jan 8 attack in Iraq, says US military

US VS Iran MIlitary comparision













The USA handled 11 of its troops for signs of concussion after an Iranian missile assault on an Iraqi base the place US forces have been stationed, the US army stated on Thursday, January 17 after initially saying no service members have been damage.

US warplanes leaving UAE air base after Iran fires ballistic missiles at US Forces in Iraq.Twitter

The assault was retaliation for a US drone strike in Baghdad on January three that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Drive of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. President Donald Trump and the US army had stated there have been no casualties after the strike on the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a facility in its northern Kurdish area.

‘Nobody was killed however troops handled for concussion signs’

“While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attacks on Al Asad airbase, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” Captain Invoice City, spokesman for US Central Command, stated in a press release. As a measure of warning, some service members have been taken to US amenities in Germany or Kuwait for “follow-on screening,” he added.

Individuals attend the funeral procession of Iranian Main-Normal Qassem Soleimani.Reuters

“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq.” As many as 1,500 Individuals have been deployed on the huge base deep in Iraq’s Anbar desert.