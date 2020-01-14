News

Iran Must “Punish” All Responsible For Shooting Down Plane: President

January 14, 2020
Iran Must 'Punish' All Those Responsible For Shooting Down Plane, Says President

All 176 individuals aboard the airliner had been killed after the aircraft was shot down on Iranian airspace.

Tehran:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani mentioned on Tuesday that everybody liable for the unintentional capturing down of a Ukrainian airliner should be punished.

“For our people it is very important in this incident that whoever was at fault or negligent at any level” faces justice, he mentioned in a televised speech. “Anyone who should be punished must be punished.”

