Iran Must “Punish” All Responsible For Shooting Down Plane: President

All 176 individuals aboard the airliner had been killed after the aircraft was shot down on Iranian airspace.

Tehran:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani mentioned on Tuesday that everybody liable for the unintentional capturing down of a Ukrainian airliner should be punished.

“For our people it is very important in this incident that whoever was at fault or negligent at any level” faces justice, he mentioned in a televised speech. “Anyone who should be punished must be punished.”