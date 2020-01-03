Iran Names New Commander After Top General Killed In US Strike

Esmail Qaani will develop into the brand new commander of Quds Power. (Reuters)

Tehran:

Iran’s supreme chief named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards’ international operations arm Esmail Qaani to switch its commander on Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

“Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mentioned in a press release posted on his official web site.

Qaani was described by Khamenei as one of many “most decorated commanders” of the Guards through the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq warfare.

“The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of martyr Soleimani,” mentioned the supreme chief.

“I call on the members of the force to be present and cooperate with General Qaani and wish him divine prosperity, acceptance and guidance,” he added.

