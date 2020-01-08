January eight, 2020 | 12:07pm

Members of the Worldwide Pink Crescent gather victims’ our bodies after an Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737 crashed close to Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. Getty Pictures

Iran’s aviation authority on Wednesday mentioned it might not hand over to the US the black containers from the Ukrainian airliner that crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 folks aboard.

“We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans,” Iran Civil Aviation Group chief Ali Abedzadeh mentioned. “It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation.”

Iranian authorities mentioned earlier that that they had recovered the black containers — which report cockpit conversations and instrument knowledge — from the Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737-800.

Abedzadeh mentioned that below worldwide aviation guidelines, it was the best of the nation the place air crashes happen to hold out the investigation.

“This accident will be investigated by Iran’s aviation organization but the Ukrainians can also be present during the incident’s investigation,” he added.

Below the foundations of the Worldwide Civil Aviation Group — of which Iran, Ukraine and the US are all members — air crash probes are led by the nation the place the accident occurred.

However in accordance with aviation consultants, the nations which are able to analyzing black containers are few — notably the US, Britain, France and Germany.

France’s Accident Investigation Bureau mentioned it had not acquired any request for assist from Iran, in accordance with Agence France-Presse.

The crashed jet was simply three half years previous and underwent scheduled upkeep checks on Monday.

The Boeing 737-800 is the earlier technology of the producer’s 737 household of jets.

The present technology — the troubled 737 Max — has been grounded globally following two deadly crashes brought on by flawed flight-control software program often called the Maneuvering Traits Augmentation System.

“This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families,” Boeing tweeted in an announcement Wednesday.

“We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed,” it added.

The crash got here solely hours after Iran had fired 22 ballistic missiles at two bases utilized by American forces in neighboring Iraq in response to the US killing of Iranian army commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

With Put up wires