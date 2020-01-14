January 14, 2020 | 2:46pm

Safety digicam video exhibits for the primary time that Ukrainian Worldwide Airways Flight 752 was struck by two missiles fired from an Iranian navy web site about eight miles away, in keeping with a report.

The New York Instances reported that it has verified the footage, which helps clarify why the Boeing 737-800’s transponder stopped working seconds earlier than it was struck by a second missile.

An earlier evaluation by the newspaper confirmed that an Iranian missile struck the aircraft shortly after it took off from Tehran en path to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The paper additionally established that the transponder ceased working earlier than that missile hit the aircraft.

The most recent footage seems to substantiate that the primary strike disabled the transponder earlier than the second strike — additionally seen within the video – about 23 seconds later, the Instances reported.

Neither missile downed the aircraft instantly.

The brand new video exhibits the crippled jetliner on fireplace because it circled again towards Tehran’s worldwide airport earlier than crashing minutes later close to the village of Khalaj Abad.

The paper additionally confirmed that the brand new video was shot by a digicam on a constructing roof close to the village of Bidkaneh, some 4 miles from an Iranian navy web site.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ airspace unit, mentioned missiles had been launched from a close-by base.

The brand new footage was uploaded to YouTube by an Iranian person about 2 a.m. Tuesday, in keeping with The Instances.