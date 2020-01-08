January eight, 2020 | 2:57pm

Witnesses say the pilot of a Ukrainian airliner that went down in Iran Wednesday, killing all 176 on board, apparently steered the doomed Boeing 737 away from a residential neighborhood earlier than crashing into a close-by soccer subject, in line with a information report.

“The only thing that the pilot managed to do was steer the plane towards a soccer field near here instead of a residential area back there,” witness Aref Geravand informed the Related Press. “It crashed near the field and in a water canal.”

Eyewitnesses additionally informed the information company they initially mistook the fiery crash close to Tehran for missiles amid the rising stress between Iran and the US — solely to seek out the horrific wreck at their doorstep.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake,” mentioned Din Mohammad Qassemi, one other eyewitness. “There was fire everywhere. At first, I thought (the US) have hit here with missiles and went in the basement for shelter.”

“After a while, I went out and saw a plane has crashed over there,” he mentioned. “Body parts were lying around everywhere.”

Ukraine Worldwide Airways President Yevhen Dykhne described the downed airplane’s crew as extremely skilled and “an amazing, reliable crew.”

