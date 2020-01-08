Iran plane crash: Ukrainian aircraft with 170 onboard crashes in Tehran

The plane crashed quickly after taking off. (Representational Picture.)Joe Raedle/Getty Photographs

A passenger aircraft with not less than 170 individuals on board, sure for the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, crashed a couple of minutes after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini on Wednesday, January eight, on account of technical snags.

The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine Worldwide Airways took off at 6.12 am native time and crashed about eight minutes later.

Rescue groups have been despatched to an space close to the airport the place the plane crashed, Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Group, informed state tv.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers.” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency companies, informed the tv.

(Extra particulars awaited.)