January 10, 2020 | 1:25pm

The spouse of the pilot within the Iran airplane crash stated she had “concerns” that tragic day — and begged him to not fly to no avail, in response to a brand new report.

However Kateryna Gaponenko stated her husband Volodymyr ignored her pleas and went to work anyway.

“Of course I had some concerns. I had a lot of concerns,” she instructed Sky Information on Friday. “I asked him not to fly. I said, ‘Don’t do it.’ But he came back to me and said, ‘Who’s going to fly the plane if I don’t fly it? I’m on the schedule so I have to fly.’ But I asked him to stay.”

The pilot and 175 others aboard Ukrainian Worldwide Airways flight PS752 died shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

Authorities within the US and elsewhere consider the airplane was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile — an allegation Iran has denied.

Volodymyr was one in all three pilots on the flight. Between them, that they had between 7,600 and 12,000 hours of expertise flying the 737 plane, Ukrainian Worldwide Airways stated, in response to the BBC.