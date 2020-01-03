Iran promises ‘crushing revenge’ on America for assassination of top general Qasem Soleimani

By Ross Ibbetson

Revealed: 03:03 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 03:14 EST, three January 2020

Iran and the “free nations of the region” will take revenge on america for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday, President Hasan Rouhani stated.

“There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America,” Rouhani stated, referring to Iran’s allies throughout the Center East.

Soleimani’s “martyrdom … by the aggressor and criminal America has saddened the heart of the nation of Iran and all the nations of the region,” he stated in an announcement posted on the Iranian authorities web site.

His demise had “redoubled the determination of the nation of Iran and other free nations to stand against America’s bullying and defend Islamic values”, stated Rouhani.

“This vile and cowardly act is another sign of America’s desperation and weakness in the region,” the president added.

Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe revenge” for “the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood”, whereas the nation’s overseas minister referred to as the transfer a “dangerous escalation”.

Iran will take a crushing revenge for the assassination on Friday of Iranian Main-Common Qassem Soleimani, the highest commander of the elite Quds Drive, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami stated, in line with state information company IRNA.

“A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination … We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination,” Hatami stated.