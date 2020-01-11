Iran Regrets “Disastrous Mistake” Of Shooting Down Plane, Says President

DUBAI:

Iran “deeply regrets” the unintentional taking pictures down of a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated in a tweet on Saturday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake,” he wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences.”

The investigation will proceed, Rouhani wrote in a separate tweet.

All 176 individuals aboard the airliner have been killed within the crash shortly after takeoff.

