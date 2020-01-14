January 14, 2020 | 1:01pm

Tehran plans to sue President Trump, his administration and the US navy within the worldwide legal court docket over the focused killing of Iran’s revered Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in line with a report.

“We intend to file lawsuits in the Islamic Republic, Iraq and The Hauge Court (International Court of Justice) against the military and government of America and against Trump,” stated Gholamhossein Esmaeili, a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, the Tehran Instances reported.

“There is no doubt that US military action was an act of terrorism,” he stated. “Trump personally has confessed ordering this criminal act and that is the strongest evidence that a court could have.”

Esmaeili added that the subsequent step in Iran’s powerful revenge will contain ending what he described because the illegitimate presence of US forces within the area.

“The enemies are after creating crises in the region and in Iran and their main plan and plot is to wage a soft war and create a media frenzy,” he stated.

Talking at a information convention, Esmaeili additionally stated the British ambassador to Tehran needs to be expelled from the nation, although it was unclear whether or not he was sharing his opinion or if the nation was shifting forward with the expulsion of Ambassador Rob Macair.

Macair was briefly detained in the midst of a crowd of demonstrations Saturday in what UK Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab referred to as a “flagrant violation of international law,” in line with CNN.