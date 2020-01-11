Iran says it “unintentionally” shot down Ukrainian jetliner

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran introduced Saturday that its army ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The assertion got here Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian Worldwide Airways, went down on the outskirts of Tehran throughout takeoff simply hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for a number of days missile downed the plane. However then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, mentioned they imagine Iran shot down the plane.

The airplane, en path to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and 9 crew members from a number of international locations, together with 82 Iranians, not less than 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, in keeping with officers.