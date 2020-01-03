Iran Says “Severe Revenge” Awaits After US Kills Its Guards Commander

Tehran:

Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe revenge” after the US killed the commander of the Quds Pressure, Basic Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

“Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years,” Khamenei stated on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, additionally declaring three days of mourning.

“With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs’ in last night’s incident.”

Tehran on Friday summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US pursuits in Iran, to sentence the killing.

“Following the assassination of General Soleimani by US forces, the Swiss charge d’affaires was summoned and Iran’s serious condemnation was conveyed to him,” Iran’s international ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

“He was told that this is a clear instance of America’s state terrorism and America’s regime will be fully responsible for its consequences,” he added.

