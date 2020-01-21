Iran Says Ukrainian Jet Was Downed By Two Short-Range Missiles

Ukraine aircraft crash: All 176 individuals onboard have been killed within the incident. (File)

A Ukrainian passenger aircraft that crashed after taking off from the Iranian capital on Jan. eight was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles, Iran’s Civil Aviation Group mentioned in a second preliminary investigation report.

The Tor-M1 missiles have been launched on the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north, based on the report.

It additionally mentioned:

Aircraft took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. native time and misplaced all contact with air site visitors management at eight,100 toes

Plane disappeared from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6:15 a.m. and from major surveillance radars at 6:18 a.m.

Plane moved previous a residential space and its first bodily contact with the bottom was at a public park. Aircraft was torn aside because it moved via a soccer pitch, close by farmland and gardens

The retrieved flight knowledge recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are “some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world” and Iran lacks the amenities to decode them

French and U.S. accident investigation businesses have refused to ship crucial gear to Iran for decoding the black packing containers

