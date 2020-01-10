Iran Will “Never” Have A Nuclear Weapon, Says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump stated Iran is getting “hurt very badly” by US sanctions. (File)

WASHINGTON:

Iran won’t ever have a nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday including that Tehran was getting “hurt very badly” by US sanctions.

“Iran right now is a mess. They can straighten out the economics of their country very, very quickly. Let us see whether or not they negotiate,” he stated at a White Home occasion.

New sanctions have been imposed on Iran following missile strikes by it on bases housing US troops in Iraq.

Iranian state TV had stated the assaults have been in revenge for the killing of the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Normal Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike, which was ordered by Trump.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They understand that. We have told them very strongly. Iran now is not wealthy like it was when President (Barack) Obama handed $150 billion. There are much different country,” he stated.

On January eight, Donald Trump had stated so long as he’s the president of america, Iran won’t ever be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

“We’ll see whether or not they want to negotiate. Maybe they want to wait until after the election and negotiate with a weak Democrat, somebody like a (Joe) Biden or a Pocahontas or (Pete) Buttigieg or one of these characters,” he stated.

In November final 12 months, Donald Trump had dubbed Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas”.

Iran, he stated, is getting “hurt very badly” by the sanctions. “It all can end very quickly. But as to whether or not they want, that’s up to them. Not up to me, it”s totally up to them,” the US President stated.

The Iranian nuclear deal, Trump stated, has not labored. “I always call it the Iran Nuclear Deal that didn’t work. The Iran Deal. It was just something that it is no good for our country. It expires in a short time,” he stated.