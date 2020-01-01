Iran Will “Pay Big Price”: Trump Threatens After Baghdad Embassy Attacked

Trump blamed Tehran for the assault and warned that it might face punishment if Individuals are killed.

Baghdad, Iraq:

US President Donald Trump warned Tehran it might “pay a very big price” after a mob of pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the American embassy compound in Iraq, as his authorities mentioned it’s sending a whole lot extra troops to the Center East.

Angered by US air strikes that killed two dozen paramilitary fighters on Sunday, a whole lot of protesters spilled via checkpoints within the high-security Inexperienced Zone Tuesday, demanding the removing of American troops from Iraq and voicing loyalty to a robust Iranian common, Qasem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned the assault was “orchestrated by terrorists,” considered one of whom he named as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Muhandis has been recognized as second-in-command of the Tehran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group which incorporates Kataeb Hezbollah, the group that was focused within the US air strikes.

Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned round 750 troops from a speedy response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are ready to deploy over the subsequent a number of days to the area.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” he mentioned.

Previous to the announcement, a US official informed AFP that “up to 4,000 (troops) may ultimately be deployed”.

The US had already flown a speedy response group of Marines into Baghdad to strengthen its embassy after the assault Tuesday, which left smoke and flames rising from the embassy entrance and additional heightened stress between Tehran and Washington.

Esper’s announcement is the newest transfer by Washington to step up its defences within the area since US President Donald Trump in Could 2018 pulled out of a multinational nuclear cope with Iran and re-imposed crippling financial sanctions.

Trump blamed Tehran for the embassy assault and warned that it might face punishment if Individuals are killed.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities,” Trump mentioned on Twitter.

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” wrote Trump, including “Happy New Year!”

Nonetheless, Trump later informed reporters that he didn’t foresee conflict with Tehran.

Shock, fury

Trump’s message got here on the finish of a day through which Washington officers appeared stunned and livid over the convenience at which the protestors entered the Inexperienced Zone, reaching the US embassy compound for the primary time in years.

Stay broadcasts confirmed the protesters battering down the high-security doorways of the embassy reception constructing, smashing home windows, burning a sentry field and chanting “Death to America!”

The State Division and Pentagon demanded Iraq’s leaders present safety to the compound — which was already closely fortified.

By the point a contingent of US Marine reinforcements flew in, a number of the demonstrators had pulled again and others settled in for a sustained protest, getting ready meals for the night.

Tehran mentioned the US is itself guilty for air strikes that killed about two dozen Kataeb Hezbollah fighters on Sunday.

“The surprising audacity of American officials is so much that after killing at least 25… and violating the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, that now… they attribute the Iraqi people’s protest against their cruel acts to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” mentioned international ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

‘Strategic persistence’

The mob assault put a give attention to the strains within the US-Iraqi relationship. Allies of Iran, which enjoys vital help in elements of the Iraqi authorities, more and more problem Washington’s affect within the nation.

US jet fighters on Sunday struck 5 Kateab Hezbollah outposts in Iraq and Syria after a sequence of rocket assaults on US-occupied services in Iraq over the previous two months which are blamed on the group and its alleged Iranian sponsors.

A type of assaults, in Kirkuk on Friday, left an American civilian contractor useless and exhausted what US officers known as Trump’s “strategic patience” with Tehran.

‘First lesson’ to US

It additionally added to the rising calls by some political factions in Iraq to push US troops overseas practically 17 years after they entered and overthrew Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The protesters who besieged the US embassy on Tuesday carried posters studying: “Parliament should oust US troops, or else we will!”

Late Tuesday Kataeb Hezbollah hailed the assault as a “first lesson” to Washington, “so that Trump knows he did something extremely stupid”.

US officers mentioned there have been no plans to evacuate the mission, and no US personnel had been reported injured. Ambassador Matthew Tueller, who had been on vacation, was on his means again to the embassy.

