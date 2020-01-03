News

Iranian Americans, what do you think about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani?

January 4, 2020
Gen. Qassem Suleimani in 2015

Gen. Qassem Suleimani, who was a high-ranking Iranian official, attends a spiritual ceremony in Tehran in 2015.

The U.S. navy carried out an airstrike that killed an Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, escalating the standoff between Washington and Iran. The U.S. Embassy has urged all People to depart Iraq — the place the killing occurred — and Iran has vowed to retaliate.

Los Angeles has one of many largest populations of Iranians outdoors of Iran, so we need to understand how these with ties to the area are dealing with the information. If you happen to’re Iranian American or have household in Iran or Iraq, inform us what you’re feeling and what questions you will have in regards to the killing of Suleimani. To be clear, we care in regards to the opinions of all our readers, however for this text, we’re specializing in the members of the Iranian diaspora, given how instantly affected they’re by the geopolitical disaster.

