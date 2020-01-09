Iranian Commander Says Missile Strikes Start A Series Of Attacks

Amirali Hajizadeh mentioned Iran’s missile assaults on US bases didn’t intention to kill anybody.

Dubai:

A senior Iranian commander mentioned Iran’s missile assaults on US targets in Iraq didn’t intention to kill American troopers however sought to break Washington’s “military machine” and have been the beginning of a sequence of assaults throughout the area, state tv reported.

Amirali Hajizadeh, the pinnacle of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Pressure, additionally mentioned the “appropriate revenge” for the US killing of distinguished Iranian Common Qassem Soleimani was to expel US forces from the Center East, state TV mentioned.

He additionally mentioned Iran had lots of of missiles on the prepared and when Tehran launched missiles on Wednesday it had used “cyber attacks to disable (US) plane and drone navigation systems.”