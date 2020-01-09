January 9, 2020 | 9:50am

Iranian officers on Thursday appeared to contradict President Trump’s assertion that Tehran was “standing down” after launching missile assaults at Iraqi bases, with a prime army commander vowing “harsher revenge” and President Hassan Rouhani warning of a “very dangerous response” to any additional US actions.

Rouhani mentioned the strikes in opposition to the 2 Iraqi bases that home US and coalition troops had been an act of self-defense and warned that “if the US makes another mistake, it will receive a very dangerous response.”

Iran carried out the assault in Iraq on Tuesday in retaliation for the US army killing Qassem Soleimani, a frontrunner of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, in a drone assault final week in Baghdad.

Trump mentioned there have been no casualties among the many US and coalitions forces.

A deputy commander within the Revolutionary Guard heralded the Islamic Republic’s army prowess in a speech Thursday.

​We despatched dozens of missiles into the center of the US base in Iraq they usually couldn’t do a rattling factor,” Gen. Ali Fadavi mentioned.

Trump addressed the nation from the White Home on Wednesday after the missile strikes and mentioned the tense state of affairs between Washington and Tehran over the killing of Soleimani seemed to be ebbing.

Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White Home on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched in opposition to Iraqi air bases. AP

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” Trump mentioned.

The president went on to say he would impose new “punishing economic sanctions” on Iran and referred to as on the world powers that signed the 2015 nuclear cope with Iran to withdraw from the pact.

“They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal … and we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” Trump mentioned.

Rouhani mentioned Iran, which introduced final week that it was ending its commitments to the deal, mentioned the nation would return to the settlement if the European events honor their guarantees.

“Tehran is still committed to cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the agency will be monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities like the past,” he mentioned.

Britain, France, Germany, the European Union, Russia and China are nonetheless a part of the deal.

Trump pulled the US out of the settlement in 2018 and instantly slapped crippling financial sanctions on the nation.

