Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif To Begin 3-Day India Visit Today

Javad Zarif’s go to comes amid escalating tensions between US and Iran. (File)

New Delhi:

Iranian International Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in New Delhi in the present day on a three-day go to to India amid spiralling pressure between the Center East nation and america.

Moreover addressing the Raisina Dialogue – an annual convention the place dignitaries from greater than 100 international locations the world over will share their views on geopolitics and geoeconomics, local weather change, counter-terrorism and different agendas of the subsequent decade – the overseas minister may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Mr Zarif will additional deliberate on regional points together with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar over breakfast on Thursday following which he’ll emplane for Mumbai to work together with a bunch of companies leaders.

Throughout his journey to Mumbai, Mr Zarif can also be scheduled to name on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He’ll conclude his India go to on Friday, in response to an official assertion.

The go to by the Iranian overseas minister comes at a time when the worldwide consideration is targeted on the simmering tensions within the Center East publish the killing of Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani by a Pentagon-ordered drone assault in Baghdad earlier this month.

India has been sustaining that it might just like the state of affairs to de-escalate as quickly as attainable and the nation has been in contact with key gamers together with Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar because it has necessary pursuits within the area.

Final week, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles concentrating on at the least two bases the place US army and coalition forces” are stationed in Iraq.

Soleimani’s killing has led to a dramatic escalation of pressure between Tehran and Washington which was already strained after from the Joint Complete Plan of Motion (JCPOA), also referred to as the “Iran nuclear deal,” in 2018.