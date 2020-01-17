January 16, 2020 | 10:58pm | Up to date January 16, 2020 | 11:01pm

U.S. troopers examine the positioning the place an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base. Reuters

Iran’s missile assault on bases housing US troops in Iraq final week injured 11 American troops — regardless of the Military beforehand saying no causalities had been recorded, a report stated Thursday.

Officers from the US-led coalition preventing ISIS in Iraq instructed CNN in a press release that troops suffered concussion-related signs that emerged days after the assault.

“While no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” the officers instructed the information community in a press release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for follow-on screening. When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” the assertion added.

The strikes had been launched in retaliation for a US missile assault that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani the week earlier than.

After the Iranian assault, Trump stated no US service members had been injured or killed. A navy official instructed CNN the discrepancy was attributable to troops creating the signs days after the assault.

“That was the commander’s assessment at the time. Symptoms emerged days after the fact, and they were treated out of an abundance of caution,” the official stated.