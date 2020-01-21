News

Iranian MP Announces $3 Million Award For “Whoever Kills Trump”: Report

January 21, 2020
Ahmad Hamzeh made the announcement of reward for killing Trump in Iranian Parliament.

Dubai:

An Iranian lawmaker introduced a three million greenback award to “whoever kills Trump”, Iranian semi-official Information company reported.

“On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh instructed parliamentarians, in keeping with ISNA.

He didn’t elaborate whether or not it was a call made by Iran’s clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s high commander of the Quds Pressure who was killed by a U.S. drone on Jan. three in Iraq.

