Iranian official mocks Donald Trump by posting his country’s flag to Twitter after airbase attack 

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 20:53 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:56 EST, 7 January 2020

An Iranian official has mocked President Donald Trump after he tweeted a picture of the nation’s flag as a number of missiles have been fired at a US airbase in Iraq.

After the assassination of Iranian basic Qasem Soleimani on January three, President Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag.

Within the early hours of this morning consultant of the supreme chief to the secretary of the supreme nationwide safety council in Iran, Saeed Jalili retaliated and mocked the President by posting a picture of the Iranian flag.

Jalili is a former nuclear negotiator for Iran and was beforehand the international minister.

Native media shops have reported that the supreme chief of Iran, Ali Khamenei, is at the moment within the operation room overseeing the Iranian navy.

Saeed Jalili (pictured above) tweeted a picture of the Iranian flag after two missiles have been launched

Late final night time Saeed Jalili tweeted out an image of the Iranian flag as a way to mock the President

President Trump s scheduled to handle the nationwide from the Oval Workplace within the coming hours after he known as for an pressing nationwide safety assembly.

Iran had claimed credit score for the missiles that hit two bases housing US troops in Iraq within the early hours of this morning.

The Pentagon says the missiles have been ‘clearly launched from Iran’ to focus on US navy and coalition forces in Iraq. There was no speedy phrase on accidents however safety sources advised CNN that there have been Iraqi casualties on the Al Asad airbase.

It additionally added that the ‘solely’ casualties from the missiles had been Iraqis.

President Trump (pictured above) is anticipated to handle the US from the Oval Workplace within the subsequent few hours

After the assassination of Iranian basic Qasem Soleimani on January three, President Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag

In response to state TV Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which controls the nation’s missile program, confirmed that they fired the rockets in retaliation for final week’s killing of Iranian basic Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the chief of the Guard’s elite Quds Pressure.

President Trump had beforehand claimed he would retaliate by hitting ‘cultural monuments’.

He additionally claimed that he has a listing of 52 targets in Iran that may be attacked if Iran continues.

A number of rockets are launched at Al-Asad airbase in Iraq that’s residence to US and Coalition forces and was visited by Donald Trump

It’s not but clear whether or not the US plans to retaliate the the newest hit.

Native media reported the Iranian operation’s title was ‘Martyr Soleimani’ and it befell simply hours after the slain basic’s funeral.

The rockets used within the assault, in keeping with Iranian TV, are Fatteh-110 ballistic missiles, which have a variety of 186 miles or 300km.

The Iranian air drive has since deployed a number of fighter jets to patrol it airspace, in keeping with experiences.

The information that Iran has focused US troops in revenge for the assassination has spooked traders and shares have plummeted, however the worth of oil has soared.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard additionally warned US regional allies, together with Israel, that they are going to be attacked if their international locations are used for assaults towards Tehran, Iranian state media mentioned.

Following the assault each US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Protection Secretary Mark Esper arrived on the White Home.