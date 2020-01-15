January 15, 2020 | eight:54am

Iran’s president on Wednesday rejected a suggestion by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that every one sides scrap the 2015 nuclear accord and change it with a brand new “Trump deal.”

Hassan Rouhani referred to as the concept “strange” and inspired the European international locations nonetheless taking part within the pact that President Trump withdrew from in 2018 to stay within the settlement.

“This Mr. Prime Minister in London, I don’t know how he thinks. He says let’s put aside the nuclear deal and put the Trump plan in action,” Rouhani stated. “If you take the wrong step, it will be to your detriment. Pick the right path. The right path is to return to the nuclear deal.”

Johnson floated the concept after Britain, France and Germany triggered a “dispute mechanism” within the nuclear pact that might “snapback” United Nations’ sanctions for Iran’s violating its phrases.

Trump “is a great dealmaker, by his own account and many others. Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead,” Johnson stated, referring to its formal title, the Joint Complete Plan of Motion.



The president wholeheartedly permitted.

“Prime Minister of the UK, @BorisJohnson, said, ‘We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal.’ I agree!, Trump wrote late Tuesday.

However Iran’s International Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated the deal is “not dead” and questioned Trump’s credibility after he pulled out of the 2015 deal.

“I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?,” he advised Reuters.

Rouhani, noting Iran’s assault final week on two Iraqi bases that home US troops in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s high army chief Qassem Soleimani, leveled a veiled risk at American and European forces.

“Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger,” he stated with out elaborating. ”We wish you to go away this area however not with struggle. We wish you to go correctly. It’s to your personal profit.”

He additionally denied the nation is making an attempt to develop nuclear weapons and stated any violations of the deal could be reversed if Trump lifts sanctions.

“All of our activities are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Rouhani stated.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been escalating since Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed crippling monetary sanctions on Iran as a part of a “maximum pressure” marketing campaign to power the regime again to the negotiation desk to work out a more durable deal.

The tensions reached a fever level up to now months after Iran launched a missile assault at an Iraqi army base in December, killing an American contractor, and earlier this month making an attempt to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Iran has additionally been rocked by widespread protests in current days over its capturing down of a Ukrainian passenger jet final week in Tehran, killing all 176 folks on board.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard admitted to the shootdown on Saturday following days of denials, sparking the demonstrations.

