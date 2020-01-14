Iranian propaganda video shows fake assassination of President Trump, Mike Pompeo and Israeli PM

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

A propaganda video distributed by a state-controlled information company in Iran has depicted the pretend assassination of leaders resembling President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The clip, which was first launched on January 10 by the Fars Information Company reveals Iranian officers planning their revenge for the killing of Qods Power commander Qasem Soleimani.

A bunch of males are seen gathering round a board which has a listing of doable targets, which included US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in addition to Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman.

Iranian officers can we heard saying they wish to ‘go for the big fish’, whereas others say ‘we should target their head’.

Pictures from the video present leaders resembling Donald Trump useless on the ground with fireplace round them

Actors pretending to be Iranian officers are seen taking a look at a wall of targets earlier than saying they are going to ‘hit them’

Stunning footage then reveals the Capitol Constructing in flames, earlier than Iranian forces storm the White Home.

Harrowing photos then present what seems to be Donald Trump useless on the ground.

The Center East Media Analysis Institute TV Monitor Venture posted a transcript of the video, which incorporates TV voice clips of President Trump.

One man, utilizing a walkie-talkie machine says: “We have a report about a terror attack. Hajj Qassem’s vehicle was hit.”

A TV report is then performed within the background which talks concerning the ‘martyrdom of Islam’s venerable common, Hajj Qassem Soleimani’.

Gangs of the boys then wait across the White Home and Capitol constructing earlier than placing

The footage additionally confirmed photos of the White Home which had been later confirmed to have been attacked

Iranian officers then go on to query who their fundamental goal could be and stated: ‘A fish rots from the pinnacle down. We must always goal their head… If we wish to hit them, tonight is the time.

‘I feel we should always give it some thought a bit extra… C’mon, in the event you do not wish to hit them, do not play with us.’

The circulation of the video comes as Iran introduced its first arrests over the unintentional taking pictures down of a Ukrainian passenger jet.

In the present day three international locations within the EU launched a course of charging Iran with failing to look at the phrases of the 2015 nuclear deal, curbing its nuclear programme.

Britain, France and Germany insisted they remained dedicated to the settlement, which has already been severely examined by the US exit from the accord in 2018.

However whilst their assertion was launched, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he may desire a complete accord negotiated with US President Donald Trump as an alternative of the 2015 deal.

The choice to start the so-called dispute mechanism course of comes as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the killing of high commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike, and the admission by Tehran days later that it had by chance shot down a Ukrainian airliner.