January three, 2020 | 10:34am

Tens of 1000’s of individuals took to the streets of Tehran and different cities to protest Washington’s “crimes” — hours after a US drone strike took out a prime Iranian navy commander in Baghdad.

Chanting “Death to America” and holding up posters of Gen. Qassem Suleimani, 62, the slain head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Drive, the plenty crammed streets within the capital metropolis after Friday prayers.

The demonstrators, a lot of them aged, took half within the processions, some displaying portraits of Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The axis of any evil is America, the motto of religion and the Koran is death to America!” they yelled in unison. “O leader of our revolution, condolences, condolences.”

One group of males ripped holes out of an American flag earlier than setting it ablaze.

“This was a good move, so that the whole world would realize who the terrorist is. The whole world found that out,” Ali Bakhshi, an aged cleric, advised Agence France-Presse.

“The dear leader of the revolution respond to them (the US) very intelligently and precisely. And the nation of Iran will resist,” he added.

Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for the airstrike close to Baghdad’s airport, the place a number of different folks had been killed, together with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias working in Iraq.

Iranians deface a US flag as 1000’s of individuals take to the streets. EPA

Khamenei warned that the Islamic Republic will hit again on the US for killing Suleimani, calling him the “international face of resistance” and declaring three days of public mourning.

He additionally appointed Maj. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, Suleimani’s deputy, to interchange him as head of the Quds Drive.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to as the killing a “heinous crime” and vowed that his nation would “take revenge.”

Among the many demonstrators Friday was Mohsen Rezai, a former chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards who now heads the Expediency Council.

Dozens of green-clad members of the Guards additionally took half within the mournful procession.

“I think America has taken a big risk and will get its response as well,” a Guards member who solely gave his surname as Qasemi advised AFP.

“I don’t think a war will break out. They are not brave enough to enter a direct conflict with us. I think we’ll give them a crushing response as it is,” he mentioned.

State information company IRNA mentioned related demonstrations broke out within the cities of Arak, Bojnourd, Hamedan, Hormozgan, Sanandaj, Semnan, Shiraz and Yazd.

Pakistani Shiite Muslims exhibit over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Soleimani. AP

Information of Suleimani’s demise additionally noticed folks maintain impromptu gatherings in his hometown of Kerman.

After serving within the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq struggle, the beloved determine rose by means of the ranks of the Guards to turn out to be commander of the Quds Drive.

A pupil who solely recognized herself as Khansari mentioned Suleimani was “loved by the people.”

“What America showed was the depth of its weaknesses and defeat in the region for it to murder the general of a country… who is so loved by the people,” she mentioned.

“It must know that all the people of Iran are Qassem Suleimani … and this actually made the country unite again so that they can take revenge from the world arrogance,” she added.

AFP by way of Getty Pictures

With Publish wires