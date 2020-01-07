Iranians Report Being Stopped, Asked About Political Views At US Border

File photograph of US border officers.

Los Angeles:

Dozens of Iranians and Iranian-Individuals have reported being harassed or questioned for hours on the US border following heightened tensions over the US killing of Iranian Basic Qasem Soleimani.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim advocacy group, mentioned it had supplied help to greater than 60 vacationers who have been detained at size over the weekend and questioned about their political opinions at Washington state’s border with Canada.

Lots of them have been reportedly denied entry to the US on account of a scarcity of capability for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to detain them.

One 24-year-old solely recognized as Crystal by CAIR mentioned she was detained and interrogated for greater than 10 hours together with her household on the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington, earlier than being launched early Sunday.

She mentioned when the household requested why they have been being detained, CBP brokers mentioned, “It is just the wrong time for you guys.”

“These reports are extremely troubling and potentially constitute illegal detentions of United States citizens,” mentioned Masih Fouladi, govt director of CAIR’s Washington chapter. “We are working to verify reports of a broad nationwide directive to detain Iranian-Americans at ports of entry so that we can provide community members with accurate travel guidance.”

Nonetheless, CBP officers have disputed the experiences, saying that lengthy delays on the border have been on account of elevated visitors due to the vacation season and a scarcity of employees to course of vacationers.

In addition they insist that the company doesn’t discriminate based mostly on faith, race or ethnicity.

‘Constitutional and ethical issues’

“Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the US because of their country of origin are false,” CBP spokesman Michael Friel advised AFP.

He added that experiences that the Division of Homeland Safety and CBP had issued a directive to bar Iranian-Individuals from coming into the nation have been additionally false.

A safety official who didn’t want to be recognized mentioned that the elevated delays Iranian-Individuals confronted on the border have been associated to CBP “operating with an enhanced posture at its ports of entry to safeguard our national security.”

The delays on the border have been condemned by public officers, with many accusing the Trump administration of overreach.

“Washingtonians who happen to be Iranian-American were detained at the Canadian-US border for extended periods of time for no other reason than their ethnicity or country of origin,” Washington Governor Jay Inslee mentioned in a press release.

“This is wrong and rife with constitutional and moral problems,” he added. “No one should be treated differently due to where they come from, how they look or what language they speak.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a prime Democratic candidate within the US presidential race, mentioned she discovered the experiences “deeply disturbing.”

“Iranian Americans have the same rights as all other US citizens and should be treated with dignity and respect at our border — not bigoted, xenophobic scrutiny,” she mentioned in a tweet.

The elevated scrutiny on the border comes after Iran vowed to avenge Soleimani’s killing in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.