January 1, 2020 | 9:03am

Iranian Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned US airstrikes on an Iran-allied militia group in Iraq — and warned that the Islamic republic was able to confront President Trump’s threats.

“I and the government and the nation of Iran strongly condemn this American crime,” Khamenei mentioned in a speech broadcast on state media in his first remarks since Sunday’s lethal US strikes on the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary community in western Iraq.

The US carried out the raids in retaliation for rocket fireplace that killed an American civilian contractor at a base in northern Iraq final week.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump accused Iran of “orchestrating” the storming of the US Embassy in Baghdad by protesters indignant on the American air strikes.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” the president wrote.

In response, Khamenei retweeted Trump’s submit and mentioned: “That man has tweeted that we (the US) see Iran chargeable for the occasions in Baghdad and we are going to reply to Iran.

“First of all, you can’t do a damn thing! This has nothing to do with Iran,” the supreme chief mentioned in his televised deal with.

“Secondly, be logical … The people of this region hate America. Why don’t Americans understand this?” he added. “You Americans have committed crimes in Iraq, you have committed crimes in Afghanistan. You have killed people.”

Khamenei mentioned his nation was prepared to reply to any menace.

“If the Islamic republic decides to oppose or fight against a country, it will do this explicitly,” he mentioned.

“We’re strongly dedicated to the pursuits of our nation… We’re strongly dedicated to the dignity of our nation. We’re strongly dedicated to the progress and greatness of the nation of Iran.

“Should anyone threaten these, we will confront him without any hesitation and will strike our blow,” Khamenei mentioned.

“We will never… drag the country towards war. But if others want to impose anything on this country, we will stand against them with all our might.”

