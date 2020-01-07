January 7, 2020 | 10:48am

Iran’s International Minister Javad Zarif mentioned the US declined his request for a visa so he may journey to New York and attend a United Nations Safety Council assembly this week.

Zarif on Tuesday mentioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo knowledgeable the UN secretary basic that “they didn’t have time to review my request.”

A US official confirmed to the Related Press that Zarif’s visa utility couldn’t be processed in time.

Zarif mentioned he wished to talk on the Safety Council assembly on Thursday concerning the US’ killing of Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani final week in a drone strike.

“This is because they fear someone will go there and tell the truth to the American people,” Zarif mentioned. “But they are mistaken. The world is not limited to New York. You can speak with American people from Tehran too and we will do that.”

It’s not clear that Zarif’s request has been formally rejected, nonetheless, which might set off authorized technicalities that might have an effect on future visa purposes. The State Division cited visa confidentiality legal guidelines that bar the discharge of such data with sure restricted exceptions.

Zarif tweeted his displeasure, saying the denial was a violation of the 1947 United Nations Headquarters settlement that requires the US to allow overseas diplomats from different international locations to conduct UN enterprise.

Zarif had utilized for the visa with a view to converse to a U.N. Safety Council session Thursday concerning the significance of upholding the U.N. constitution.

“Whenever he comes to New York, he spreads propaganda,” O’Brien mentioned. “I actually find it somewhat ironic that Mr. Zarif wants to take advantage of the diplomatic niceties of being able to come to New York and come to the U.N. when his revolution was born in the taking of 52 American diplomats hostage in Iran and holding them for 444 days. …He can certainly call in to the meeting or he can participate by video teleconference and his voice will be heard if he wants to be heard.”

Underneath its obligations because the host nation of the U.N. headquarters, the U.S. is required in most circumstances to concern visas to overseas officers for conferences on the world physique. Nonetheless, there are exceptions and the U.S. has severely restricted the actions of Iranian diplomats in New York previously. It has additionally moved to bar non-U.N.-related journey by different overseas officers, notably the chief prosecutor of the Worldwide Legal Courtroom.

With Related Press