January eight, 2020 | eight:02am | Up to date January eight, 2020 | eight:02am

Iranian Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has extra in retailer after delivering a “slap in the face” to the US.

After vowing “severe revenge” for the US strike that killed Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani, Khamenei on Wednesday described a retaliatory assault as a mere “slap in the face.”

Iran fired a volley of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US and different international troops in response to the American drone assault that took out Soleimani, the revered chief of Iran’s elite Quds Drive, in Baghdad.

“Last night, a slap in the face was delivered,” Khamenei mentioned in a speech to addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America” that was broadcast dwell on state TV.

“One important issue is what is our duty now? An important incident has happened. The question of revenge is another issue,” the supreme chief added.

“Military actions in this form are not sufficient for that issue,” he mentioned, referring to the assassination. “What is important is that America’s corrupt presence must come to an end in this region.”

Regardless of the supreme chief’s bellicose rhetoric, Iran’s Overseas Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had appeared to point the missile strikes had been over for now.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence,” Zarif mentioned on Twitter, including that Tehran did “not seek escalation” however would defend itself towards additional aggression.

The killing of Soleimani and the strikes on the Iraqi bases marked the primary time in recent times that Washington and Tehran have attacked one another instantly fairly than by way of proxies.

It additionally elevated the probabilities of open battle erupting between the 2 rivals, who’ve been at odds since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and the next US Embassy takeover and hostage disaster.

President Trump, who ordered the strike that killed Soleimani on Friday, gave an preliminary response on Twitter: “All is well!”

Casualties and harm from the Iranian missile strikes had been stuill being assessed and Trump mentioned he would make an announcement Wednesday.

With Submit wires