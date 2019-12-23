Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: ‘Do whatever it takes to end it’

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated













After days of protests throughout Iran final month, Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his high safety and authorities officers collectively, he issued an order: Do no matter it takes to cease them.

That order, confirmed by three sources near the supreme chief’s inside circle and a fourth official, set in movement the bloodiest crackdown on protesters for the reason that Islamic Revolution in 1979.

About 1,500 folks have been killed throughout lower than two weeks of unrest that began on November 15. The toll, offered to Reuters by three Iranian inside ministry officers, included at the very least 17 youngsters and about 400 ladies in addition to some members of the safety forces and police.

The toll of 1,500 is considerably larger than figures from worldwide human rights teams and the US. A December 16 report by Amnesty Worldwide stated the loss of life toll was at the very least 304. The US State Division, in an announcement to Reuters, stated it estimates that many tons of of Iranians have been killed, and has seen stories that quantity could possibly be over 1,00zero.

The figures offered to Reuters, stated two of the Iranian officers who offered them, are primarily based on data gathered from safety forces, morgues, hospitals and coroner’s workplaces.

The federal government spokesman’s workplace declined to touch upon whether or not the orders got here from Khamenei and on the November 17 assembly. Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t reply to a request for remark for this story.

Iran supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures earlier than delivering a speech.Reuters

What started as scattered protests over a shock enhance in gasoline costs shortly unfold into one of many largest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers for the reason that 1979 Islamic Revolution.

By November 17, the second day, the unrest had reached the capital Tehran, with folks calling for an finish to the Islamic Republic and the downfall of its leaders. Protesters burned photos of Khamenei and known as for the return of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the toppled Shah of Iran, based on movies posted on social media and eyewitnesses.

That night at his official residence in a fortified compound in central Tehran, Khamenei met with senior officers, together with safety aides, President Hassan Rouhani and members of his cupboard.

On the assembly, described to Reuters by the three sources near his inside circle, the 80-year-old chief, who has last say over all state issues within the nation, raised his voice and expressed criticism of the dealing with of the unrest. He was additionally angered by the burning of his picture and the destruction of a statue of the republic’s late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

“The Islamic Republic is in danger. Do whatever it takes to end it. You have my order,” the supreme chief informed the group, one of many sources stated.

Khamenei stated he would maintain the assembled officers liable for the results of the protests in the event that they did not instantly cease them. Those that attended the assembly agreed the protesters aimed to carry down the regime.

“The enemies wanted to topple the Islamic Republic and immediate reaction was needed,” one of many sources stated.

The fourth official, who was briefed on the November 17 assembly, added that Khamenei made clear the demonstrations required a forceful response.

“Our Imam,” stated the official, referring to Khamenei, “only answers to God. He cares about people and the Revolution. He was very firm and said those rioters should be crushed.”

Tehran’s clerical rulers have blamed “thugs” linked to the regime’s opponents in exile and the nation’s essential overseas foes, specifically the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia, for stirring up unrest. Khamenei has described the unrest because the work of a “very dangerous conspiracy.”

A December three report on Iran’s state tv confirmed that safety forces had fatally shot residents, saying “some rioters were killed in clashes.” Iran has given no official loss of life toll and has rejected figures as “speculative.”

“The aim of our enemies was to endanger the existence of the Islamic Republic by igniting riots in Iran,” stated the commander-in-chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, final month, based on Iranian media.

The Revolutionary Guards declined to remark for this report.

Iran’s inside minister stated on November 27 greater than 140 authorities websites had been set on hearth together with tons of of banks and dozens of petrol stations, whereas 50 bases utilized by safety forces have been additionally attacked, based on remarks reported by Iran’s state information company IRNA. The minister stated as much as 200,00zero folks took half within the unrest nationwide.

“SMELL OF GUNFIRE AND SMOKE”

For many years, Islamic Iran has tried to develop its affect throughout the Center East, from Syria to Iraq and Lebanon, by investing Tehran’s political and financial capital and backing militias. However now it faces strain at dwelling and overseas.

In current months, from the streets of Baghdad to Beirut, protesters have been voicing anger at Tehran, burning its flag and chanting anti-Iranian regime slogans. At dwelling, the day by day wrestle to make ends meet has worsened since the US reimposed sanctions after withdrawing final 12 months from the nuclear deal that Iran negotiated with world powers in 2015.

The protests erupted after a November 15 announcement on state media that fuel costs would rise by as a lot as 200 per cent and the income could be used to assist needy households.

Inside hours, tons of of individuals poured into the streets in locations together with the northeastern metropolis of Mashhad, the southeastern province of Kerman and the southwestern province of Khuzestan bordering Iraq, based on state media. That night time, a resident of town Ahvaz in Khuzestan described the scene by phone to Reuters.

Folks stroll close to a burnt financial institution in Tehran.Reuters

“Riot police are out in force and blocking main streets,” the supply stated. “I heard shooting.” Movies later emerged on social media and state tv exhibiting footage of clashes in Ahvaz and elsewhere between residents and safety forces.

The protests reached greater than 100 cities and cities and turned political. Younger and working-class demonstrators demanded clerical leaders step down. In lots of cities, the same chant rang out: “They live like kings, people get poorer,” based on movies on social media and witnesses.

By November 18 in Tehran, riot police gave the impression to be randomly capturing at protesters on the street “with the smell of gunfire and smoke everywhere,” stated a feminine Tehran resident reached by phone. Folks have been falling down and shouting, she added, whereas others sought refuge in homes and retailers.

The mom of a 16-year-old boy described holding his physique, drenched in blood, after he was shot throughout protests in a western Iranian city on November 19. Talking on situation of anonymity, she described the scene in a phone interview.

“I heard people saying: ‘He is shot, he is shot,'” stated the mom. “I ran towards the crowd and saw my son, but half of his head was shot off.” She stated she urged her son, whose first identify was Amirhossein, to not be a part of the protests, however he did not hear.

Iranian authorities deployed deadly power at a far faster tempo from the beginning than in different protests in recent times, based on activists and particulars revealed by authorities. In 2009, when hundreds of thousands protested in opposition to the disputed re-election of hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, an estimated 72 folks have been killed. And when Iran confronted waves of protests over financial hardships in 2017 and 2018, the loss of life toll was about 20 folks, officers stated.

Khamenei, who has dominated Iran for 3 many years, turned to his elite forces to place down the current unrest — the Revolutionary Guards and its affiliated Basij spiritual militia.

A senior member of the Revolutionary Guards in western Kermanshah province stated the provincial governor handed down directions at a late-night emergency assembly at his workplace on Nov. 18.

“We had orders from top officials in Tehran to end the protests, the Guards member said, recounting the governor’s talk. “No extra mercy. They’re aiming to topple the Islamic Republic. However we’ll eradicate them.” The governor’s workplace declined to remark.

As safety forces fanned out throughout the nation, safety advisors briefed Khamenei on the size of the unrest, based on the three sources acquainted with the talks at his compound.

The inside minister offered the variety of casualties and arrests. The intelligence minister and head of the Revolutionary Guards targeted on the function of opposition teams. When requested in regards to the inside and intelligence minister’s function within the assembly, the federal government spokesman’s workplace declined to remark.

Khamenei, the three sources stated, was particularly involved with anger in small working-class cities, whose lower-income voters have been a pillar of help for the Islamic Republic. Their votes will rely in February parliamentary elections, a litmus take a look at of the clerical rulers’ reputation since US President Donald Trump exited Iran’s nuclear deal — a step that has led to an 80 per cent collapse in Iran’s oil exports since final 12 months.

Squeezed by sanctions, Khamenei has few sources to deal with excessive inflation and unemployment. In line with official figures, the unemployment fee is round 12.5 per cent total. However it’s about double that for Iran’s hundreds of thousands of younger folks, who accuse the institution of financial mismanagement and corruption. Khamenei and different officers have known as on the judiciary to step up its battle in opposition to corruption.

“BLOOD ON THE STREETS”

Officers in 4 provinces stated the message was clear — failure to stamp out the unrest would encourage folks to protest sooner or later.

A neighborhood official in Karaj, a working-class metropolis close to the capital, stated there have been orders to make use of no matter power was vital to finish the protests instantly. “Orders came from Tehran,” he stated, talking on situation of anonymity. “Push them back to their homes, even by shooting them.” Native authorities officers declined to remark.

Residents of Karaj stated they got here below hearth from rooftops as Revolutionary Guards and police on bikes brandished machine weapons. “There was blood everywhere. Blood on the streets,” stated one resident by phone. Reuters couldn’t independently confirm that account.

In Mahshahr county, within the strategically necessary Khuzestan province in southwest Iran, Revolutionary Guards in armoured automobiles and tanks sought to include the demonstrations. State TV stated safety forces opened hearth on “rioters” hiding within the marshes. Rights teams stated they imagine Mahshahr had one of many highest protest loss of life tolls in Iran, primarily based on what they heard from locals.

“The next day when we went there, the area was full of bodies of protesters, mainly young people. The Guards did not let us take the bodies,” the native official stated, estimating that “dozens” have been killed.

The US State Division has stated it has obtained movies of the Revolutionary Guards opening hearth with out warning on protesters in Mahshahr. And that when protesters fled to close by marshlands, the Guards pursued them and surrounded them with machine weapons mounted on vehicles, spraying the protesters with bullets and killing at the very least 100 Iranians.

Iran’s authorities dispute the US account. Iranian officers have stated safety forces in Mahshahr confronted “rioters” who they described as a safety risk to petrochemical complexes and to a key vitality route that, if blocked, would have created a disaster within the nation.

A safety official informed Reuters that the stories about Mahshahr are “exaggerated and not true” and that safety forces have been defending “people and the country’s energy facilities in the city from sabotage by enemies and rioters.”

In Isfahan, an historic metropolis of two million folks in central Iran, the federal government’s vow to assist low-income households with cash raised from larger fuel costs did not reassure folks like Behzad Ebrahimi. He stated his 21-year-old nephew, Arshad Ebrahimi, was fatally shot throughout the crackdown.

“Initially they refused to give us the body and wanted us to bury him with others killed in the protests,” Ebrahimi stated. “Eventually we buried him ourselves, but under the heavy presence of security forces.” Rights activists confirmed the occasions. Reuters was unable to get remark from the federal government or the native governor on the specifics of the account.