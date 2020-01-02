January 2, 2020 | 9:05am

Prime army leaders in Iran blustered Thursday that the Islamic Republic is just not cowed by threats from President Trump over the siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad and would “break” American forces if warfare erupts.

“We are not leading the country to war, but we are not afraid of any war and we tell America to speak correctly with the Iranian nation. We have the power to break them several times over and are not worried,” stated Revolutionary Guards Commander Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami, Reuters reported, citing an Iranian information company.

Iran’s Military chief, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, stated his forces are able to confront the “enemy.”

“Our armed forces … monitor all moves, and if anyone makes the slightest mistake, they will decisively react, and if the situation heats up, we will show our abilities to the enemy,” state media quoted Mousavi.

The shows of bravado are in response to Trump’s remarks on Tuesday blaming Iran for orchestrating the assault on the US diplomatic compound in Baghdad and promising to carry the regime accountable.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” the president wrote on Twitter as Iranian-backed militias tried to storm the embassy.

Talking later Tuesday earlier than a New Yr’s Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump stated he most popular peace as a substitute of warfare when requested if Washington and Tehran have been barreling towards a battle.

“I don’t think that would be a good idea for Iran. It wouldn’t last very long. Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening,” he stated.

The assault on the embassy was in response to the US army finishing up airstrikes towards 5 bases of the Iranian-support militia Kataib Hezbollah in Syria and Iraq over the weekend that killed 25 fighters.

The US blamed the group of killing an American contractor and wounding 4 service members in a rocket assault on a army base in Iraq final Friday.

The siege ended Wednesday after the Widespread Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of primarily Shiite-aligned militias, referred to as on the protesters to disperse, saying the Iraqi authorities had “heard their message.”

The Protection Division instantly deployed a detachment of US Marines and two helicopter gunships to bolster forces on the embassy and put 1000’s extra troops on prepared to reply to the violence in Baghdad.