January 12, 2020 | 10:28am | Up to date January 12, 2020 | 10:30am

Iran’s solely feminine Olympic medalist stated she defected from the Islamic Republic in a blistering on-line letter that describes herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, 21, who gained a bronze medal on the 2016 Rio Olympics, attacked the “hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery” of her homeland as she revealed she had moved to Europe.

“I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran whom they’ve been playing for years,” she wrote in her indignant Instagram assault, calling Iranian officers of sexism and mistreatment.

“I wore whatever they told me and repeated whatever they ordered. Every sentence they ordered I repeated,” she wrote, indignant at being ordered to put on the necessary hijab headband.

“None of us matter for them, we are just tools.”

Alizadeh says she selected to as a substitute reside in Europe, with the semiofficial ISNA information company stated she had fled to the Netherlands.

“No one has invited me to Europe and I haven’t been given a tempting offer,” she wrote. “But I accept the pain and hardship of homesickness because I didn’t want to be part of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery.”

ISNA prompt Alizadeh might attempt to compete beneath one other nation’s flag on the 2020 Olympic Video games in Tokyo.

In recent times, many Iranian athletes have left their nation, citing authorities stress.

In September, Saeed Mollaei, an Iranian judoka, left the nation for Germany. Alireza Faghani, an Iranian worldwide soccer referee, additionally left Iran for Australia final 12 months.

There was no instant response from Iranian authorities.

With Publish wires