Iran’s supreme leader calls Trump a ‘clown,’ praises missile attack on US troops

Iran’s supreme chief on Friday described President Trump as a “clown” who solely pretends to assist the nation’s folks, as he known as the Islamic republic’s latest missile assault on US troops in Iraq an “American humiliation.”

In his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei excoriated the US for its “cowardly” killing of prime normal Qassem Soleimani, who he mentioned was the best commander within the battle in opposition to ISIS.

In response to the drone strike, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles focusing on two bases housing US troops in Iraq, with out inflicting critical accidents.

“The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God,” Khamenei mentioned, including that the killing of Soleimani, commander of the Quds Pressure, confirmed Washington’s “terrorist nature.”

“The Quds Force is a humanitarian organization with human values that protects people across the region,” he mentioned. “They are fighters without borders.”

Khamenei, who delivered a part of his sermon in Arabic, mentioned the strike had dealt a blow to America’s picture as a superpower, including that mentioned the true punishment could be in forcing the US to withdraw from the Center East.

“Resistance must continue until the region is completely freed from the enemy’s tyranny,” Khamenei mentioned.

As Iran’s Revolutionary Guard braced for a US counterattack that by no means got here, it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner shortly after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers on board, largely Iranians.

“The plane crash was a bitter accident, it burned through our heart,” Khamenei mentioned in an handle punctuated by cries of “Death to America” from the lots.

“But some tried to… portray it in a way to forget the great martyrdom and sacrifice” of Soleimani, the top of the overseas operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards, he mentioned, including that the elite drive can take its combat past Iran’s borders.

Iran initially denied its function within the tragedy, blaming the crash on a technical downside, however later admitted accountability.

In consequence, road protests erupted across the nation, prompting safety forces to disperse the crowds with stay ammo and tear gasoline.

Trump despatched tweets in Farsi and English to assist the protesters, drawing a pointy response from Khamenei.

“These American clowns who lie and say they are with the Iranian people should see who the Iranian people are,” he mentioned Friday.

Khamenei additionally lashed out at Britain, France and Germany, saying they’re too weak to convey Iranians to their knees after they triggered a dispute mechanism to attempt to convey Iran again into compliance with the unraveling 2015 nuclear settlement.

“After the US exited the deal, I told you then that these countries cannot be trusted. Even their negotiations with Iran are full of deceit,” he mentioned.

However, he added, he was nonetheless open to negotiation — simply not with the US.

“The gentlemen behind the desks that negotiate are the same as the ones that terrorized Gen. Soleimani,” mentioned Khamenei, 80, who brazenly wept on the funeral of the revered navy commander.

Tensions between Tehran and the Washington have spiked since Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear take care of world powers, which had imposed restrictions on its nuclear program in alternate for the lifting of worldwide sanctions.

After Soleimani was killed, Iran introduced it could not be sure by the constraints within the settlement.

