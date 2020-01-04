January three, 2020 | 9:57pm

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Friday known as the US killing of high normal Qassem Soleimani an “act of war.”

Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi in an interview on CNN warned that there can be “harsh revenge” for the US airstrike that killed the pinnacle of Iran’s elite Quds Drive early on Friday.

“In fact, it was an act of war on the part of the United States against the Iranian people,” he mentioned.

The US “started a military war by assassinating, by an act of terror, against one of our top generals,” Ravanchi added.

“We cannot just close our eyes to what happened last night,” he mentioned. “Definitely there will be revenge. There will be harsh revenge. Iran will act based on its own choosing. The time and place will be decided by Iran.”

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump advised reporters that Soleimani needed to be taken out to guard American lives, saying: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump mentioned.

The commander-in-chief mentioned that Soleimani had plotted the rocket assault final weekend that killed an American contractor and wounded service members, in addition to the assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad that adopted.

Ravanchi denied these claims in one other interview with NBC Information.

“They have not shown any evidence to support their arguments,” he advised the outlet. “And if they have any documents they should show it.”

He additionally shot down Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assertion that Soleimani was “working actively” on an imminent assault within the area.

“Definitely it is rejected,” Ravanchi advised CNN. “If they have evidence they should show it.”