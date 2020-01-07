January 7, 2020 | 1:14pm

Iranian Overseas Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mentioned Tuesday that there could be no extra talks about prisoner exchanges with the US following the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

A minimum of 5 Individuals stay imprisoned in Iran, however Zarif mentioned they’d keep that method for the foreseeable future.

“We had proposed a universal exchange of all prisoners. I don’t think at this time we can discuss those issues. We have to deal with the present issue at hand, unfortunately,” he informed NPR throughout an interview in Tehran.

Since Suleimani’s killing, a number of relations of these imprisoned nervous that negotiating the discharge of their members of the family could be tougher

“I urge both American and Iranian leaders to engage in discussions on further exchanges that would benefit both countries and at the same time bring my family home,” Babak Namazi, whose dual-national brother and father have been imprisoned in Iran for 4 years, informed The Los Angeles Instances.

Namazi’s brother was busted in Tehran in October 2015 on espionage costs that Babak has known as bogus.

Their father was arrested after he traveled to Tehran in February 2016 to attempt to win his son’s launch, the paper reported. Each have been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The final prisoner change got here final month when President Trump anounced the discharge of an American pupil, Xiyue Wang, from an Iranian jail after three years of captivity by way of tweet.

“Taken during the Obama Administration, returned during the Trump Administration,” Trump wrote. “Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together!”

Wang was launched in a prisoner change that despatched a biologist who was accused of violating US commerce sanctions again to Iran. The deal was brokered by Swiss diplomats, administration officers mentioned.

The Islamic Republic’s prime diplomat additionally asserted that “all limits” on centrifuges used to complement uranium “are now suspended,” however added that Tehran was nonetheless complying with different facets of the nuke settlement that President Trump pulled the US out of.

However Zarif, who was simply denied a visa to come back to the US and handle the UN, claimed that Iran was able to rejoin the pact if different signatories, together with the US, recommit to it.

“We made it very clear that we are ready to go back to full compliance the minute they start complying with their own,” he mentioned.

He additionally scoffed on the commander-in-chief’s argument, supported by most US allies, that Iran needs to develop into a nuclear energy.

“If we wanted to build a nuclear bomb, we would … have done it a long time ago,” Zarif mentioned.

“Iran does not want a nuclear bomb, does not believe that nuclear bombs create security for anybody. And we believe it’s time for everybody to disarm rather than to arm.”